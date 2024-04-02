"Both For You?" Woman Judged By Server Over Soup and Salad Order; Internet Isn't Happy About It Either

A woman’s experience of dining out alone has sparked a debate about restaurant etiquette. TikTok user Ash (@ashleymkenney) shared on the platform that she was shamed by the server for ordering a salad and soup just for herself. Viewers took to the comments section of the video to support the creator and shared similar incidents of ruined dinner experiences. Even servers joined in the conversation sharing their opinions on the viral video.

In a viral video posted which now has over 272.4K views, Ash filmed her order of a salad and a soup placed next to her beverage and some complimentary bread. However, the text overlay on the video suggested that her server had some confusion over how Ash was going to finish her order.

“Imagine you get a soup and salad and the food runner says, ‘These are both for you? You’re going to finish them both?’” Ash wrote over the video.

However, this was not it. Ash feared that she would face further judgment from the server when she brought out her complete order. “What do I say when she brings me out my 16oz steak…” Ash further wrote in the video making a worried face.

In her caption, she clarified that the restaurant worker was truly “very sweet” and may not have realized how her small remark would come across. “I don’t think she meant anything bad by it, but it did not translate well lol,” Ash wrote in the caption saying that she never ordered the bread and they had brought it over on their own.

The comment section was filled with people who said that servers should not comment on people’s orders or eating preferences at all. One viewer named Syd (@s.yd.nie) said that it should be an “unspoken rule” to not comment on anyone’s orders.

Another viewer shared a similar experience where a server at a Thai restaurant refused to serve them two entrees because “it was too much food.” The viewer even clarified that they would eat all the food and pay for it and still, the server refused to bring more food.

Even servers came out in support of Ash. @333kit.kat333 who works at Olive Garden told Ash how a man once ordered seven bowls of soup as the restaurant had unlimited soup and salad.

Last month in a similar incident, another woman went viral on TikTok after she felt "judged" for ordering off the children's menu. In a viral clip that now has over 3.9 million views, Vanessa von Schwarz (@vanessaschwarzz) shared how hotel staff in Japan quizzed for ordering a children's pizza to her room.

In the post, Vanessa asked viewers “Is it illegal to order off the kid’s menu as an adult?”. She further shared how she ordered room service and the girl who brought her order went “' Where’s the kid?'" Vanessa said that she just wanted to have some chicken nuggets and a pizza, and exclaimed, “Let me enjoy my kids’ meal in peace!" in the video. Her clip also opened the floodgates to opinions about restaurant and dining etiquette.

