Billionaire Surprises Social Media User by Offering to Pay 3-Month's Rent For Him; Here's Why

As housing costs are consistently rising in the United States, some pretty bizarre incidents have been reported. Even as Americans spend more than half of their salary, one Manhattan resident revealed how he was living three months rent-free in the city. He shared a video, which garnered more than 12,000 likes and 145,700 plays in which he shared his astonishing experience of staying rent-free.

He started the video by sharing that a huge mansion was being constructed in his locality, which would at least be worth approximately $50 million. Later that month, he was astonished to see a billionaire he knew walking on their street. He took that casually but then, a letter from that billionaire’s office turned his life upside down. It started by saying that "there are some family members joining your community," and had several weekend dates mentioned. The letter required the person to vacate the house along with his partner which at first mystified him. Why would anyone be asked to leave his own house? The actual story started when the letter mentioned that they had talked to their landlord and would be paying their one month's rent which made the influencer pretty happy. He was ready to vacate the house for 40 hours in order to get away without paying rent.

After doing some math and researching the billionaire’s net worth, the influencer decided to ask for three month's rent to be covered. During his research, he found out that the billionaires’ net worth wouldn't be affected even by 0.0000000000000% so, he wanted to take advantage. After making some calls, the office people agreed to pay the Manhattan user three month's rent, but on one condition. He had to sign a non-disclosure agreement by promising not to reveal the billionaire's identity or any other detail of the deal. He shared the incident on social media after he had received the money and said, "He's safe." He wanted to share how rich people have peculiar habits and they can shower people with any amount of money to have their work done.

Many of the users asked him to delete the video as it was an agreement violation and he might land in legal problems. But to this, he made another follow-up video, where he mentioned that just with 27K followers, he had till now earned $5,252.45, which was more than his last month's salary. User

@Midnights_made_me_manic supported him and out of curiosity commented, "That’s amazing! Why do they need you to leave tho?". The influencer replied to him by saying, "Because rich people are weird."

Many users came out in favor of this outlandish deal he won in the hefty New York City. @Tori Bell humorously commented, "Not me, living in the West Village trying to figure out where you live so this can happen to me." @is gay love real commented, "This is actually the craziest thing I’ve ever heard." Another user @Hey commented, "Thats insane! How amazing—I wonder how they would know if you actually left the apartment though." Many recommended that he could have asked for more—maybe a year's rent.

