As Young Thug Prepares For His Gang Trial This Month, Here's a Look At His Net Worth

Name Young Thug Net worth $4 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Music DOB 16 August 1991 Age 32 years Gender Male Nationality United States Of America Profession Rapper, song writer

Rapper and song-writer Young Thug has an estimated net worth of $4 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Thug is best known for his eccentric musical style and chart-topping hit collaborations like “This is America,” “Go Crazy,” “Franchise,” and more. However, his career has faced several challenges as he has been arrested several times.

Young Thug attends Young Stoner Life Meet & Greet | Getty Images | Photo by Paras Griffin

In 2022, Thug was arrested in Atlanta and charged on allegations including participation in criminal street activities and conspiracy to violate the RICO Act (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act). Thug along with 27 other individuals, is accused of operating as a group called "Young Slime Life," which allegedly participated in murder, aggravated assault, theft, armed robbery, and more. His gang trial is set to start later this month.

Young Thug’s trial is expected to start on November 27th #FREETHUG 🙏 pic.twitter.com/jHDbCUHdHe — STRAPPED! | Hip-Hop/Rap News (@STRAPPEDUS) October 31, 2023

Thug initially gained attention with a series of mixtapes, like "1017 Thug." The song received critical acclaim and positioned him as one of the standout talents. He became popular for his unorthodox approach to trap music.

Early in his career, Thug’s collaboration with producer London on Da Track for the song "Lifestyle," became a major hit. He went on to collaborate with several other prominent artists including Waka Flocka Flame and Travis Scott.

In 2014, Thug was rumored to have received an offer of an $8 million record deal with fellow rapper Future’s label. However, he was affiliated with Birdman's Cash Money Records through a management deal. He later signed with 300 Entertainment and went on to collaborate with several other major artists such as Kanye West, Chief Keef, and Rich Homie Quan.

One of Thug’s career highlights came in 2017 when he collaborated with Camila Cabello's hit single "Havana." The song peaked at number one on the Billboard Top 100, giving him his first number-one hit.

In 2018, he collaborated with Childish Gambino to repeat the feat. He co-wrote and provided background vocals for Gambio’s “This Is America” which topped the charts and won several awards for both artists.

Thug’s debut album “So Much Fun” was released in 2019 and debuted at number one on the U.S. Billboard 200. It also included Billboard Hot 100 top-twenty singles "The London" and "Hot." Next, his single "Go Crazy" with Chris Brown peaked at number three on the Hot 100.

He reached the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 again with his collaboration on Travis Scott's "Franchise." His next compilation album “Slime Language 2” hit number one on the Billboard 100, in 2021. He reached number one on the Hot 100 for a third time with Drake's "Way 2 Sexy" alongside Future.

His second studio album, “Punk”, was released in 2021, and it debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. Following his arrest in 2022, Thug released his third album titled “Business is Business”, featuring artists like Drake, Future, 21 Savage, and Travis Scott, from the prison.

In a FaceTime interview on Big Boy's Neighborhood, Thug revealed that he earns about $500,000 per gig during his tours. While discussing the COVID lockdowns and his arrest, Thug claimed that he lost millions of dollars as he wasn’t able to tour.

Thug bought a lavish mansion in Atlanta in 2016 for $2.75 million. The property sits on 11,000 square feet of land and it features 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms along with several amenities such as a theater room, a solarium, an Indoor pool, a Hot tub, and several decks. Following his legal troubles, Thug put the home on the market for sale. He ultimately sold the mansion for $1.8 million taking a $950000 loss on the deal, as per Yahoo Finance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by William Muñoz | ATL Realtor® (@williammunoz)

Thug has been in relationships with four women. He shares six children, three sons and three daughters with his different partners. He first got engaged to Jerrika Karlae in 2015 and then split up in 2020, In 2021, he started dating singer Mariah the Scientist.

2019 Grammy: Song of the Year For song "This is America" (Shared with Childish Gambino)

2021 iHeartRadio Music Award: R&B Song of the Year For "Go Crazy"

2021 MTV VMA: Best Hip Hop Song For “Travis Scott Feat. Young Thug & M.I.A.: Franchise”

2018 MTV Europe Music Award: Best Song For “Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug: Havana”

2018 MTV Europe Music Award: Best Video For “Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug: Havana”

2018 American Music Award: Favorite Song - Pop/Rock For “Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug: Havana”

2018 American Music Award: Favorite Music Video For “Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug: Havana”

2018 American Music Award: Collaboration of the Year For “Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug: Havana”

How old is Young Thug?

Young Thug is 32 years old.

Why was Young Thug arrested?

The Atlanta rapper was arrested on gang-related charges.

Does Young Thug have kids?

Young Thug shares six children, three sons and three daughters with his different partners.

What is Young Thug’s net worth?

Young Thug has an estimated net worth of $4 million as of November according to Celebrity Net Worth.

