How should one appear for Woody Allen to believe he surpasses them in looks? Evidently, he resembles Wallace Shawn, the American actor known for his role as Diane Keaton's ex-husband in Allen's film "Manhattan". Despite Shawn's intellectual and sexual Goliath portrayal, Allen's character struggles to reconcile it with Shawn's gnome-like, balding figure. Reflecting on his unexpected journey into acting, the now 65-year-old Shawn with $8 million in Net Worth shares, "It's certainly very surprising that I ended up being so involved with acting. I highly recommend it."

Wallace Shawn attends the Premiere of Disney +'s "Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made" at El Capitan Theatre / Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Since the debut of Allen's movie in 1979, Shawn has featured in over 100 films and TV shows. Notably, the 1981 film "My Dinner With Andre" stands out as he and director Andre Gregory portray themselves, as engaging in philosophical discussions at a posh restaurant. His iconic role as the clever kidnapper with the catchphrase "Inconceivable!" in the 1987 film "The Princess Bride" earned him cult status. Additionally, his voice role as the neurotic dinosaur, Rex, in "Toy Story" adds to his diverse repertoire. Fans can anticipate his reprisal of the role in the third installment slated for release in 2010.

Voice actor

Wallace Shawn has lent his voice to various animated films and TV series, portraying characters such as Rex in the "Toy Story" franchise, Mr. Gilbert Huph in "The Incredibles", and Principal Mazur in "A Goofy Movie". He has also contributed his voice to projects like Monsters, Inc., Kingdom Hearts III, Family Guy, Happily N'Ever After, Tom and Jerry: Shiver Me Whiskers, and a caricature of himself in BoJack Horseman. Shawn speculated that Toy Story director John Lasseter might have perceived him as "excitable," drawing inspiration from his roles in "My Dinner with Andre" and "The Princess Bride". Notably, he was set to voice Boomer in "The Fox and the Hound" but withdrew, later replacing Jon Lovitz as the voice of Calico in "Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore". Recently, in 2021, he provided the voice of Mr. Mustela in "The Addams Family 2".

Dr. Sturgis (Wallace Shawn)/ Bill Inoshita/CBS via Getty Images

Born in 1943 to journalist Cecille Lyon and William Shawn, the esteemed editor of The New Yorker, Wallace Shawn is an accomplished actor with 192 credits on IMDB. Wallace initially didn't pursue acting and studied history at Harvard University and later pursued studies at Magdalen College, Oxford in the U.K. Despite initially venturing to India on a scholarship to teach English, he returned to New York to teach English, Latin, and drama. It was during this time that Shawn discovered his passion for writing and acting, prompting him to leave a comfortable career to embark on a journey in stage acting.

Wallace Shawn, who is Jewish, identifies as an atheist religiously. Since 2012, he has been residing in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan with his longtime companion the writer Deborah Eisenberg. Shawn is also a member of Jewish Voice for Peace and holds a position on its advisory board.

Image Source: Pictured: Wallace Shawn as Ethan Edelman/Virginia Sherwood/Getty Images

In 1982, Wallace Shawn won the Boston Society of Film Critics award for Best Screenplay for "My Dinner with Andre." Additionally, in 1994, he earned a nomination for Best Actor for his role in "Vanya on 42nd Street."

What characters have Wallace Shawn voiced?

Shawn is a voice actor for animated films and television series, including Rex in the "Toy Story" franchise, "Monsters, Inc".

What is Wallace Shawn famous for?

His best-known film roles include Vizzini in "The Princess Bride" (1987), and debate teacher "Mr. Hall in Clueless" (1995).

What career did Wallace Shawn pursue before acting?

Wallace Shawn taught English, Latin, and Drama in New York.

