Name Vanna White Net Worth $85 Million Salary $3 Million Annual Income $15 Million Sources of Income TV show hosting, licensing, modeling Date of Birth 18 February, 1957 Age 66 Years Gender Female Nationality United States of America Profession TV personality, model, actress

TV personality, model, and actress, Vanna White has an estimated net worth of $85 million as of October 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. White earned her fortune and fame as the host of the syndicated game show "Wheel of Fortune." White has been the show’s regular hostess since 1982 and will remain on the show till 2026, as per her current contract.

Vanna White attends a taping of the Wheel of Fortune's 35th Anniversary Season | Getty Images | Photo by Gerardo Mora

Recently, White collaborated with Laura Geller Beauty, the makeup brand known for celebrating beauty for women over 40 to launch a limited-edition makeup capsule line, Laura Geller Beauty x Wheel of Fortune Collection, based on the show itself. The limited edition is currently on sale on the brand’s official website.

Vanna White Launches Wheel of Fortune-Inspired Makeup Collection with Laura Geller: 'Just So Cute' (Exclusive) https://t.co/cIuuol7wWq — People (@people) October 9, 2023

Salary

White's salary from "Wheel of Fortune" is $3 million per year, as per Celebrity Net Worth. This year as her co-host Pat Sajak announced retirement, it was revealed that White’s salary for the show hadn’t been hiked in the past 18 years. In June 2023, White signed a separate two-year extension to stay with "Wheel of Fortune." Her salary was reportedly increased in the deal and she is estimated to earn $10 million through the 2025-2026 season.

Co-host Vanna White poses for photos for "Wheel Of Fortune" | Getty Images | Photo by Astrid Stawiarz

Other ventures and earnings

White's salary from "Wheel of Fortune" is not her largest source of income. White reportedly made more money licensing her image to casino slot machines as Wheel of Fortune was the first entertainment property to be licensed for use on slot machines.

The "Wheel of Fortune" slot machine hits once again!

STORY: https://t.co/nrl7JxXgVM pic.twitter.com/rBOlfbyZ5m — FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) April 25, 2023

The Wheel of Fortune branded slot machines were first placed in casinos in Las Vegas in 1996 and they turned out to be a huge success. Soon they were licensed all across the globe. For licensing her image and likenesses for the slot machines, White earns at least $10 million per year, from a base royalty payment, bonuses, and appearance fees, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Thus, White’s combined annual income including her "Wheel of Fortune" salary and casino licensing money tops $15 million every year.

White lived in a gated community in The Mulholland Estates with her then-husband, George Santo Pietro. After they divorced in 2002, they rented the property for several years for $175,000 per month. Later in 2017, they listed the house for sale for $47.5 million. The couple owned another in the area which they sold for $22 million. White's primary mansion sold in 2020 for $19.3 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

White bought a $1.125 million home in Sherman Oaks, California in 2013. Later in 2020, she put the home up for rent at $20,000 per month. White’s longtime primary residence is a 10,000 square-foot mansion in the Beverly Hills area which she bought in the early 2000s for $3.4 million. The property is likely worth over $10 million today, as per the publication.

White dated "Playgirl" fame and Chippendales-dancer-turned-actor John Gibson in the 1980s and the two got engaged. However, they never got married as Gibson was tragically killed in a plane crash in 1986. Later in 1990, White married restaurant owner George Santo Pietro, who is famous for his sushi place called Sushi-Ko which is a hot spot for celebrities. With Pietro, White has two children, a son Nicholas, and a daughter Giovanna, nicknamed Gigi. White and Pietro divorced in 2002 and in 2004 White got engaged to Southern California businessman Michael Kaye. They broke their engagement in 2006 and since 2012, White has been in a romantic relationship with contractor John Donaldson.

Vanna White and John Donaldson at the 15th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball | Getty Images | Photo by Amanda Edwards

Vanna White's awards

2006 Star on the Walk of Fame: Television 2013 Guinness World Record for the “most frequent clapper” in history

How old is Vanna White?

Vanna White is 66 years old.

What is Vanna White’s salary?

Vanna White’s salary for hosting “The Wheel of Fortune” is roughly $3 million.

How many babies did Vanna White have?

Vanna White has a son Nicholas, and a daughter Giovanna.

What is Vanna White’s net worth?

Vanna White has an estimated net worth of $85 million as of October 2023.