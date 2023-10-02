What Is ‘Two and a Half Men’ Actor Holland Taylor's Net Worth?

Name Holland Taylor Net Worth $12 Million Sources of Income Acting, Voice Acting Gender Female Date of Birth Jan 14, 1943 Age 80 Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Voice Actor

Actress and playwright Holland Taylor is known for playing Ruth Dunbar on "Bosom Buddies" and Margaret Powers on "The Powers That Be." She has over 120 film credits and worked on projects like "The Naked Truth," "The Chair," "Hollywood," "The Morning Show" and more. The eight-time Emmy-nominated actor has been in showbiz for a long time now and therefore, it comes as no surprise that she has amassed millions of dollars to date. As of 2023, Holland Taylor is worth $12 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

She was one of the lowest-paid cast members on the popular show "Two and a Half Men". She reportedly got $75,000 per episode for the sitcom. She bagged a lot of money from her role in "Bosom Buddies" and "The Powers That Be."

Holland Virginia Taylor was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on January 14, 1943. She was born to a painter mother, Virginia Taylor and an attorney father, C. Tracey Taylor. She grew up with two sisters and attended the Quaker boarding school called Westtown School. She later attended the Bennington College in Vermont where she majored in theatre. Holland earned her degree in 1964 after which she moved to New York to pursue her passion. She started out by appearing on Broadway and in projects like "The Devil" and "The Poker Session" at the Martinique. She bagged her first-ever role in a movie called "The Next Man," and from 1978 to 1980, she starred as Denise Cavanaugh in the crime drama "The Edge of Night."

She went on to appear on ABC's "Bosom Buddies" alongside Tom Hanks and Peter Scolari and was then seen in the movie "Concealed Enemies." In 1995, she was again seen in films "To Die For," "Last Summer in the Hamptons," and "How to Make an American Quilt." She was also seen in the 2001's "Legally Blonde" with Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson, and Selma Blair. She appeared in movies like "The Wedding Date", "D.E.B.S" and "Baby Mama" and as Cybil Richards on the Apple TV+ series "The Morning Show."

Sarah Paulson, Holland Taylor | Getty Images | Bruce Glikas

Taylor has been in a relationship with actress Sarah Paulson, who is nearly 33 years younger than her. The two have been together since 2015. Taylor is an avid supporter of the charitable organization Aid for AIDS and she has also served on the organization's Honorary Board and has participated in its annual Best in Drag fundraiser.

Taylor Holland is an eight-time Emmy-nominated actress who has bagged the accolade once for her role in "The Practice." She has also won awards like The Queerties, TV Land Awards, Online Film & Television Association, and more.

Are Holland Taylor and Jennifer Taylor related?

No, they are not related in any way. Holland Taylor and Jennifer Taylor just happen to share their last name.

Does Holland Taylor have a child?

No, Holland Taylor never got married, and neither did she have any children.

Did Holland Taylor win an Emmy?

Yes, she bagged an Emmy for her role as Judge Roberta on "The Practice."

