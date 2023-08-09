 Tony Bennett Leaves Behind $200 Million Fortune; Who Will Inherit It?

Over his decades-long career, Tony Bennett earned love and critical acclaim for his music. A successful musician, Bennett had fans all over the globe and won 20 prestigious Grammy awards. The singer took his last breath last month. He was 96. The famous jazz and classic pop standards performer leaves behind his legacy and massive net worth.

Anthony Dominick Benedetto, prominently known as Tony Bennett, was born on August 3, 1926, in Queens, New York. He was an American singer and jazz, pop, and traditional music artist.

Bennett's career began in the 1940s when he worked as a singer in nightclubs and restaurants in New York City. He released his first single "Because of You," in 1949, after signing a record deal with Columbia Records.

He then released hit albums like "Cloud 7" in 1955, "Long Ago" in 1957, "Far Away" in 1958, and many more. He also starred in his self-titled series called the "The Tony Bennett Show" in 1956.

He continued make a regular appearance towards the top of the music charts into the 1960s. His record, "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard pop albums chart in 1962 and as per IMDb, it also became a gold record.

He suffered setbacks in his personal life, marriage and struggled with a drug problem through the seventies. He then made a successful comeback in the 1980s and the 90s and produced two gold albums in 1992 and 1993, while garnering a loyal fan base.

He collaborated with a host of artists including Amy Winehouse, Queen Latifah, Carrie Underwood, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder and George Michael. In his career he won 20 Grammy Awards and sold over 50 million records worldwide. He became the oldest living artist to reach the top of the US charts in 2014, for his joint album with Lady Gaga, ‘Cheek to Cheek’.

He was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2016, but he continued to delight his fans by performing on stage. He performed his final shows alongside Lady Gaga in 2021.In his long career, he earned the love of millions, critical acclaim, and respect in the music industry. Apart from music, he was a keen painter, and his work was displayed in galleries. Bennett also founded the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts in Queens.

In his career, the international icon amassed a net worth of $200 million, reported at the time of his death by Marca. Most of Bennett's earnings came from his successful music career and smart career decisions. He was also a successful stage artist who performed in many high-profile concerts, bringing in massive revenue.

Bennett is survived by his wife Susan Crow. He was married two other times before that and welcomed a total of four children from his marriages.

With his first wife, Patricia Beech, Bennett had two sons, D'Andrea (Danny, 69) and Dae (Daegal, 68).While with his second wife, Sandra Grant, he had two daughters, Joanna, 53, and Antonia, 49. He also left behind nine grandkids, as per Today.

Since Bennett had dementia, fans can only hope that he set up a trust or a will that would ensure that his children inherited a portion of their father's wealth. It is also likely that he would have made accommodations for his wife as well.