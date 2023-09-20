Name Thomas Segura Jr. Net Worth $12 Million Sources of Income Stand-up Comedy, Podcasts, Television, Film Gender Male Date of Birth April 16, 1979 Age 44 years Nationality United States of America Profession Comedian, Television Producer, Screenwriter

Tom Segura is a renowned American comedian, actor, podcast host, and author who has carved a prominent place for himself in the world of comedy and entertainment. Born on April 16, 1979, in Cincinnati, Ohio, he has become a household name known for his unique brand of humor and wit. Tom's journey from performing at small comedy clubs to hosting chart-topping podcasts and headlining comedy specials has earned him a $12 million net worth, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. Segura's diverse sources of income have contributed significantly to his impressive net worth. His primary sources of income include stand-up comedy performances, hosting two highly popular podcasts and appearances on television shows, book sales, and roles in various films.

Tom Segura visits Build to discuss his Netflix comedy special 'Tom Segura: Disgraceful' | Getty Images | Andrew Toth

Tom's salary varies depending on his projects and endeavors. He commands substantial fees for his stand-up comedy shows and earns from podcast ad revenues, sponsorships, and live show ticket sales. Additionally, his income receives boosts from television appearances and book sales. While Tom Segura is primarily known for his work in comedy and entertainment, he has also ventured into real estate. Together with his wife, Christina Pazsitzky, they have made strategic real estate investments, acquiring properties in locations like Woodland Hills, California, and the Pacific Palisades. These investments have added to their overall wealth.

Tom Segura's career is studded with remarkable highlights. Starting from humble beginnings, he climbed the comedy ladder, captivating audiences with his sharp wit and unique humor. His stand-up comedy shows have earned him widespread acclaim, and his Netflix specials, including "Completely Normal," "Mostly Stories," "Disgraceful," and "Ball Hog," have solidified his status as a top-tier comedian. Tom's podcasts, "Your Mom's House" and "2 Bears, 1 Cave," have achieved immense popularity, attracting millions of listeners worldwide. Beyond comedy, he's ventured into television, appearing on shows like "Comedy Central Presents" and "Live at Gotham." Tom's journey from comedy clubs to becoming a household name is a testament to his talent and hard work.

Tom Segura and his wife, Christina Pazsitzky, have made strategic moves in the real estate market. In 2016, they acquired a Woodland Hills, California, property for $1.6 million, featuring traditional design, gated entry, hardwood floors, and a lagoon-style pool. They listed this home for $2 million in 2020, ultimately selling it for $1.875 million. In January 2020, the couple upgraded to a luxurious Pacific Palisades residence for $6.65 million, boasting 5,779 square feet, seven bedrooms, marble countertops, an infinity pool, and scenic rooftop views. However, a year later, they decided to leave Los Angeles for Austin, Texas, putting their Pacific Palisades home on the market for $6.85 million in hopes of a profitable sale before their move down south.

Tom Segura's personal life is marked by his enduring relationship with his wife, Christina Pazsitzky. The couple met in their twenties and married in 2008. They share a loving family with two children and have made headlines with their humorous take on parenthood and married life. While Tom Segura may not have a long list of awards and accolades, his impact on the comedy scene and the entertainment industry is undeniable. His numerous successful comedy specials and the popularity of his podcasts have cemented his status as a comedic icon.

Christina Pazsitzky, Tom Segura's Wife | Getty Images | Michael Schwartz

What is Tom Segura's net worth?

Tom Segura has an estimated net worth of $12 million.

Was Tom Segura in the military?

No, not technically.

Who is Tom Segura's wife?

Tom Segura is married to Christina Pazsitzky.

