Name Timothy Dalton Net Worth $20 million Source of Income Acting Date of Birth March 21, 1944 Age 79 Years Gender Male Profession Actor, Voice Actor Nationality United Kingdom

The accomplished British actor, Timothy Dalton, is best known for his iconic portrayal of James Bond. Throughout his career, he has amassed a net worth of $20 million. He gained worldwide recognition for his portrayal of the fictional secret agent James Bond in the franchise's two installments.

Timothy Dalton and Fran Drescher. Getty Images | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

In the 1970s, Dalton began his career with various stage appearances, including his portrayal of Romeo in "Romeo and Juliet" at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre and the role of Prince Henry in "Henry IV" at Round House Theatre in Maryland.

In the late 1990s, he took on lead roles in various cable films, including the "Irish Republican Army" drama, "The Informant," and the action thriller "Made Men." His portrayal of Julius Caesar in the TV film "Cleopatra" (1999) was loved by the audience.

On TV, he appeared in "Sat'day While Sunday" and the BBC miniseries adaptation of "Jane Eyre." The 2000s saw him in NBC's "Hercules" and the British ITV program "Agatha Christie's Marple." In recent years, his roles in "Doctor Who," "Chuck," and "Doom Patrol" raked in the dough.

From 1987 to 1994, the actor appeared in two James Bond hits, "The Living Daylights" and "Licence to Kill." The financial success of these films, both critically and commercially, cemented his place in the James Bond legacy. Despite a relatively brief stint as 007, his impact on the franchise was undeniable.

Later, in the 2000s and 2010s, he worked on projects like "Hot Fuzz," "The Tourist," and even lent his voice to the character of Mr. Pricklepants in "Toy Story 3" and "Toy Story 4."

Timothy Dalton and fellow actors attend the "1923" LA Premiere Screening & After Party. Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

Dalton was born on March 21, 1946, in Colwyn Bay, Denbighshire, Wales. At the age of 16, he was inspired to pursue acting after watching a performance of Macbeth. He secured a role in a production of the play at The Old Vic.

After leaving school in 1962, he enrolled in the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and toured with the National Youth Theatre. However, he did not finish his RADA studies and left the academy in 1966 to join the Birmingham Repertory Theatre.

From 1971 to 1986, he was in a relationship with actress Vanessa Redgrave. Following this, he was involved with actresses Stefanie Powers and Whoopi Goldberg. In the 90s, he dated musician Oksana Grigorieva and had a son with her. However, the couple parted ways in 2003.

- Biarritz International Festival of Audiovisual Programming (1992): Golden FIPA for TV Series and Serials

- TV Guide Awards (2011): TV Guide Award for Favorite Villain

Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford, and Timothy Dalton. Getty Images | Photo by Gregg DeGuire

What is Timothy Dalton's most iconic role?

Timothy Dalton is widely celebrated for his portrayal of James Bond in "The Living Daylights" and "Licence to Kill."

How many children does Timothy Dalton have?

Timothy Dalton has one son from his relationship with musician Oksana Grigorieva.

What is Timothy Dalton's latest project?

Timothy Dalton's latest appearance was in the DC Comics superhero series "Doom Patrol."

