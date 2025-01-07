'Antiques Roadshow' seller almost gave a 'heart attack' to expert after item gets a huge valuation

After examining the stone cooler, the expert called it a "monumental piece of American stoneware".

"Antiques Roadshow" and "Pawn Stars" often welcome guests who bring artifacts and collectibles, that are way more valuable than what they imagine. But sometimes people are stunned to the point of losing their balance upon learning the staggering worth of items they have had for years. One such person could simply stare with his jaw dropped after getting a nearly six-figure appraisal for his family heirloom. The "1876 Stoneware Cooler," which had been in the guest's family for decades was featured in an episode of "Antiques Roadshow's Extraordinary Finds." In the end, the level of astonishment went up further as the extraordinary find turned out to be even more valuable than the expert estimated.

Screenshot showing the guest, the stonerware cooler and the expert (Image source: Facebook/PBS Antiques Roadshow)

A Party Attraction Worth a Fortune

Speaking to Folk Art expert Allan Katz, the guest shared that the stoneware cooler was owned by his grandmother before he got it. He added that his grandmother had a lot of antiques, and most of them were made of glass. "The kids in the family didn't get to go around those very often, but this one was always out on the floor. And so as I grew up, this was a part of all the parties and Christmases there," he explained.

Thus, when his grandmother decided to sell her house, all the artifacts were up for grabs for her grandkids. While the others chose glassware, the guest said that he always wanted the stoneware cooler. "And this is the piece that I always wanted. So my name was on this one for a long time," he said.

Screenshot showing the guest alongside the artifact (Image source: Facebook/PBS Antiques Roadshow)

Looking at the artifact, the expert said that the fascinating thing about the item was that there was no evidence to suggest who made the piece. Katz further pointed out that it most likely came from Ohio due to the engraving on it. "It says on the bottom 1876 centennial, [which] makes me speculate that it might have been used in the Centennial Celebration in Philadelphia in 1876," the expert suggested.

Screenshot showing the engravings on the stoneware cooler (Image source: Facebook/PBS Antiques Roadshow)

Later on, it was found that the stoneware cooler was made by John Park Alexander. The creator was awarded two gold medals at America's Centennial celebration in Philadelphia in 1876, one of which was for decorated pottery, according to AFA. Pointing to the blue decoration, Katz noted that "cobalt was drizzled onto the stoneware before it was fired." He further suggested that the bird was a peacock and the writing along with the decoration takes up the full palette, a trait that experts and collectors look for.

Screenshot showing the decoration on the stoneware cooler (Image source: Facebook/PBS Antiques Roadshow)

The item also featured a miniature jug chiseled into the bottom, which was damaged by the guest's grandmother who "bumped it while she was vacuuming." Katz advised the guest to not repair it as it doesn't affect the value. Coming to the valuation, the expert said, "If I had this at a show, I would have this priced at somewhere between $65,000 and $85,000."

With his jaw on the floor, the guest gasped in disbelief and asked "Are you kidding me?" Confirming that he was serious, Katz said, "I think it's an absolutely monumental piece of American stoneware."

"Earlier, when I lifted it up here, you said you almost had a heart attack," the guest joked. Katz said that the guest grabbed it by the handles which is an "absolute no, no."

"I've moved it a couple of times like that, but I won't," the guest reassured.

While the expert had shared the valuation which was relevant in 2004, it was later revealed that the stoneware's value had shot up to a whopping $135,000 to $150,000 by 2019.