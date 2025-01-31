'Price is Right' fans think they've found out a secret trick to win 'Cover Up': "I've seen Drew..."

The strategy has been making rounds on Reddit, with many suggesting it is 'fool-proof'.

Teams behind TV game shows consistently come up with new games to make sure that they remain engaging and entertaining. Over its long run, "The Price is Right" has featured several new games while retaining the popular classics. Thus, fans who have probably watched games hundreds of times, often develop their own winning strategies. One such strategy to win the show's "Cover Up" game through a hack is creating a buzz on Reddit.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey introducing a player to the Cover Up game (Image source:YouTube/The Price Is Right)

The Cover Up game is played on a board with a series of numbers on it. The contestants need to guess the price of a brand new car and if they do it, they win it. On the board, there are spaces in the bottom row for the players to fill in. Above each space, there are numbers to choose from. The contestant has to choose a number for all the digits of the price. Once they choose all the numbers they get to re-arrange them till they keep getting one digit right.

If they get all the digits right they win, and if they get all of them wrong, they get the iconic losing horn. The secret strategy to beating the game was posted on Reddit by user @Suchgallbladder. While players mostly try to get the first digits first, as there are fewer options to choose from, according to the user, that isn't the way to go.

They wrote that it is best to get the easier digits wrong and focus on the last three digits first. That answer is typically pretty obvious (given a choice between a 2 and a 4 for the first digit on a new car is going to be 2), so fight the urge to get it right and select the incorrect number. "Pick the next 3 numbers to burn off potential choices," the user wrote.

Screenshot showing the covered up numbers on the board (Image source:YouTube/ The Price Is Right)

The Redditor argued that this strategy gives the player a "free" guess in the second round, as they already know the first digit and practically have the second one as well. With this, the user says that at worst, the player would go into round three with only two numbers left for the third digit, three for the fourth, and four for the fifth.

They can then get the third one right, after which the fourth and fifth spots will also become easier to fill. Finally, in round five, it will be down to two numbers for the fifth digit, giving the contestant "a 50:50 one-time shot" at winning.

While it may sound complicated to most people, the strategy made sense to the die-hard fans of the show who chimed in with their comments. "That’s what I’d do as well. And on the rare occasions that a contestant doesn’t get the first two right in the first try, I’ve seen Drew give a nod of approval as though they thought through the best way to extend the game. For some contestants, it might be a little less about strategy and a little more about rising above Drew’s 'no one ever gets it on the first try' bit," @Topay84 wrote.

Few pointed out that on stage, contestants make the mistake of asking the audience for help. "The problem is that the majority of the audience is oblivious to this strategy and will react negatively if either of the first 2 digits are picked incorrectly," @ISandbagAtMarioKart suggested.