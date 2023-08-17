Name Catherine Elizabeth Middleton Net Worth $10M Gender Female DOB 9 January 1982 Age 41 Years Nationality British, English Profession Duchess of Cambridge

Kate Middleton, also referred to as Catherine Elizabeth Middleton and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, is the spouse of Prince William. Her net worth is estimated at $10 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Image Source: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Despite her commoner status before marrying Prince William, Princess Catherine hails from a prosperous family background. The Middletons are proprietors of a successful party supply enterprise named Party Pieces, and their combined net worth stands at approximately $50 million. Prior to her 2011 wedding to Prince William, Princess Catherine was employed in the family business.

Image Source: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Royal Family

Before her engagement to Prince William, Kate led a comfortable life, albeit not as extravagant as it is today. Her estimated net worth at that point was around $7 million, a substantial sum for someone outside the royal circle.

Image Source: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Stipend as Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

During their tenure as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, and Princess Catherine had access to a stipend provided by the Duchy of Cornwall, an entity reputedly valued at an impressive $1.3 billion. In essence, the princess's already substantial net worth experienced a noteworthy boost upon assuming her role as a duchess.

Duchy of Cornwall

The Duchy of Cornwall, established by Edward III in 1337, operates as a private trust fund. In 2018, it yielded $28 million for King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, per CNN. As part of their royal responsibilities, the Prince and Princess of Wales receive an annual income from the duchy. This encompasses various assets like real estate, land, and rentals. Moreover, the duchy reportedly covers expenses such as the Princess of Wales' official attire and requisites.

Image Source: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Net Worth in 2023 $13 Million Net Worth in 2022 $10 Million Net Worth in 2021 $7 Million Net Worth in 2020 $5 Million Net Worth in 2019 $4 Million

The London home of the Duchess of Cambridge, where she lived with her sibling Pippa Middleton before marrying Prince William, has been sold for £70,000 less than its initial price. The apartment belonged to Kate's parents. The Duchess's parents purchased the luxurious residence for £780,000 in 2002 and have now sold it for £1.88 million (around $2.39 million), marking a substantial gain. The apartment features a roomy living area, a sophisticated marble kitchen, and three bedrooms, including a master suite offering picturesque views of Chelsea.

Instagram 15 million followers Twitter 2.8 million followers

Born on January 9, 1982, in Reading, England, Catherine Elizabeth Middleton grew up in an upper-middle-class home with two siblings. Her mother's successful business, Party Pieces, amassed around $45 million by 2011. While her father's side had royal connections dating back to 1926, the Middletons also benefited from longstanding trust funds.

Image Source: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

When Kate was two years old her family moved to Jordan, where her father worked for British Airways. Returning to England at four, she began her schooling at St. Andrew's School. Later, she attended prestigious institutions like Downe House School and Marlborough College before pursuing studies at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.

Was Kate Middleton rich before royalty?

Although the princess was technically a commoner prior to marrying Prince William, she comes from a wealthy family.

Where does Kate Middleton's money come from?

William and Kate receive a majority of their income from a private estate called the Duchy of Cornwall.

How tall is Kate Middleton?

Middleton is 1.75 m tall.

What is the eye color of Kate Middleton?

Kate Middleton has green-colored eyes.

