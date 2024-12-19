Pete Davidson just revealed his 'Saturday Night Live' salary — and wow, we never saw that coming

Davidson's claim was the same as several other comedians who appeared on the show.

"Saturday Night Live" has been known for bringing hilarious sketches and political satire as well as celebs to television. Given its success and star-studded line-up, fans often assume that its cast members must be making tons of cash. However, former SNL star, Pete Davidson recently busted the myth by revealing his salary on the show and people were left stunned.

The actor and comedian starred on the NBC sketch comedy show for over 8 years from 2014 to 2022. Davidson gained fame on SNL with several memorable “Weekend Update” moments, characters, and sketches, that are loved to this day.

He recently shared his experience with the New York Magazine in a rapid fire interview where he talked about how much he earned for each episode on SNL, as well as his “biggest indulgence” after getting his first paycheck.

While most expected to hear a nearly six-figure sum, Davidson said, “Do you guys know what they pay us? It’s like three grand an episode, so I think I got dinner!” Davidson wasn't the only star who came across the question. Since its creation in 1975, Saturday Night Live has kickstarted the careers of several comedians, writers, and actors including Tina Fey, Seth Meyers, Rachel Dratch, Jason Sudeikis, Jimmy Fallon, Bill Murray, Cheri Oteri, James Austin Johnson, and many more.

Some of these stars also answered the very same question in the clip shared on Instagram. Talking about his biggest indulgence, "Ted Lasso" star, Jason Sudeikis who served as a cast member for nine years on SNL and worked as a writer for two years, said people didn't make enough money to spend on any indulgence.

“I mean you don’t really make enough money to make big purchases,” he said adding that the biggest purchase he probably ever made with his first ever SNL paycheck as a writer was "New York rent".

Actor and comedian Rachel Dratch joined the list of SNL stars who used their first paycheck on something practical such as rent. Another star, Cheri Oteri, shared that she too just got a couch. “I have gotten it reupholstered three or four times. I remember a designer coming over in tears and he goes, ‘Oh, those arms are too high. We’re going to get rid of that couch.’ I said, ‘Oh no. No, you’re not. Not today, Satan! The couch is staying, you’re going,'" she said recalling how special it was to her.

However, there were some cast members who chose to splurge on luxuries. Julia Louis-Dreyfus shared that she bought a pair of shoes that were out of her budget. “I’ve got to tell you, I think they were $75," the actress shared with a little chuckle.

Bowen Yang was probably the only interviewee who came close to the expectations of fans. Yang shared that he went to a Saks store across the street and bought a pair of Gucci shoes. It was "the kind that everyone got and the kind that I wouldn’t feel super cool wearing out now," the actor said.

It is worth noting that as SNL is approaching its 50th anniversary, things may have changed for the show. Nevertheless, NBC plans to celebrate the milestone in grand fashion as is reportedly putting together a three-hour live primetime special.