Name Heather Dubrow Net Worth $70 Million Annual Income $5 Million Sources of Income Acting, Businesses, Endorsements Date of Birth January 5, 1969 Age 54 Years Gender Female Nationality United States of America Profession Actress, Television Personality

The popular American actress and television personality Heather Dubrow, best known for her reality show appearances, has made a net worth of $70 million, including combined wealth with her husband. She gained worldwide recognition with her appearance on the reality series "The Real Housewives of Orange County." She was also seen in movies such as "That's Life," "Jenny," and "Hawaii Five-0."

Reality TV Personality Heather Dubrow visits Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood | Getty Images | Photo by Paul Archuleta

Heather earns her income primarily from her acting career, endorsements, television reality shows, and her businesses, which give her an annual income of $5 million. Her acting career spans various movies and TV shows. In 1996, she appeared in "Life with Roger" as Kate and joined the cast of "Men Behaving Badly" the following year. In 1997, she played Maggie Marino in the TV series "Jenny," which ran until 1998.

Her performance in the 1999 TV show "Early Edition" earned appraisal. She was then seen in "Norm" and "Stark Raving Mad." From 2000 to 2002, Dubrow played Lydia DeLucca in "That's Life," contributing to 36 episodes. The same year, she starred in the film "Now You Know." Her other movie credits include "The First $20 Million Is Always the Hardest."

Heather returned to TV in 2013 with guest appearances in "Hawaii Five-0," "Hot in Cleveland," and "Malibu Country." In 2014, she played the character of Marisa in the thriller series "Sequestered." Three years later, she made a one-episode appearance in "Young & Hungry." In 2012, she appeared on "The Real Housewives of Orange County" as an on-off guest and later went on to host and executively produce "The Seven Year Stitch" for E!, a television reality special.

Alongside her plastic surgeon husband, Terry Dubrow, Heather launched a skincare line, Consult Beaute, a champagne brand called Collette. Her fashion line, Heather's Closet, is a collection of luxury items designed and curated by the actress herself. Over the years, she has worked with several brands, including L'Oreal, Ulta, and FabFitFun.

Brooklyn Decker (L) and Heather Dubrow speak onstage at Heather Dubrow's World Podcast | Getty Images | Photo by Steve Rogers Photography

Heather and her husband have written and published several books, including "The Dubrow Keto Fusion Diet," "Dr. and Mrs. Guinea Pig Present the Only Guide You'll Ever Need to the Best Anti-Aging Treatments," "Forms and Hollows," "Echoes of Desire," and "A Happier Eden: The Politics of Marriage" among others.

In 2013, Heather and her husband sold their mansion in Orange County for $16.4 million. They then purchased a piece of land in Newport Coast for $4.3 million but sold it for $55 million in 2022. Post the sale, the couple spent $14 million on a penthouse in The Century Tower in Los Angeles, spreading across 5,300 square. Moreover, they also own a property in Idaho.

Terry Dubrow and Heather Dubrow attend the Nobu Newport Beach Sake Ceremony | Getty Images | Photo by J

At the age of 27, Heather inquired with her surgeon about the availability of Jewish doctors. Subsequently, she went on a blind date with plastic surgeon Terry Dubrow. Although Terry experienced love at first sight, Heather took her time. It was during their first trip together that she realized Terry was "the one."

After three years of courtship, the couple exchanged vows in 1999. Together, they have four children: Nicholas, Maximillia, Katarina, and Collette. Currently, the family lives in Newport Beach, California. Terry, renowned not only as a plastic surgeon but also as a television personality, has made appearances on shows such as "Botched," "Bridalplasty," "Good Work," and "The Swan."

Television personalities Dr. Terry Dubrow (L) and Heather Dubrow attend the DIRECTV Celebrates Christmas event | Getty Images | Photo by Amanda Edwards

Instagram 1.7 Million Followers Twitter 622.8K Followers Facebook 134K Followers Youtube 228K Subscribers

(L-R) Heather Dubrow and Dan Bucatinsky speak onstage during Family Equality's LA Impact Gala | Getty Images | Photo by Charley Gallay

Does Heather Dubrow have any siblings?

Heather Dubrow has two siblings, Kevin and Schuyler.

Who is Heather Dubrow's husband?

In 1999, Heather married Terry Dubrow, and they have four kids together.

What is the net worth of Heather Dubrow?

As of 2023, Heather Dubrow's net worth is $70 million.

Which are some of the best movies of Heather Dubrow?

"Stark Raving Mad," "That's Life," "Jenny," "The Bold and the Beautiful," and "Hawaii Five-0" are a few of Heather Dubrow's most popular movies.

Does Heather Dubrow have any children?

Heather Dubrow has four children: Nicholas Dubrow, Maximillia Dubrow, Katarina Dubrow, and Collette Dubrow.

