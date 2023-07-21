When Hollywood power couple Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello tied the knot in 2015, they reportedly signed a $100 million prenuptial agreement to safeguard their multi-million dollar fortunes. With Vergara's net worth standing at an impressive $180 million and Manganiello's at a cool $40 million, it's evident that their financial stakes are significant. Throughout their marriage, the couple has kept their finances separate, a decision that may contribute to a smoother divorce process, per MailOnline. So, what are the possible implications of their prenuptial agreement as they decide to part ways?

Sofia Vergara, originally from Colombia, started her career as a model and landed a Pepsi commercial when she was 17 years old. However, it was her role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on the popular sitcom Modern Family that catapulted her to superstardom. During the show's peak, Vergara earned an astounding $500,000 per episode, resulting in a reported annual income of $43 million. Additionally, she secured a lucrative deal as a judge on America's Got Talent with a per-season salary of $10 million. Vergara expanded her empire into the fashion world, partnering with Walmart for a size-inclusive clothing line and collaborating with Foster Grant for her collection of eyewear. In June 2023, she also launched her own beauty brand, Toty, which is a venture in collaboration with Cantabria Labs.

Image Source: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

With such diverse business ventures and an impressive social media following of over 30 million, Vergara's financial success comes as no surprise. Her net worth of $180 million reflects her shrewd business acumen and remarkable talent.

Joe Manganiello, known for his swoon-worthy performances in movies like Magic Mike and the HBO series True Blood has forged a versatile career in the entertainment industry. Apart from his successful acting career, Manganiello has ventured into directing, producing, and writing. He made his directorial debut with the documentary film La Bare and his passion for the game Dungeons & Dragons led him to become a D&D writer, consultant, and ambassador. With roles in hit movies and popular TV shows including Spider-Man and How I Met Your Mother, Manganiello has accumulated an estimated net worth of $40 million.

During their marriage, Sofia and Manganiello owned a lavish Beverly Hills home valued at $10.4 million. However, they listed the 11,000-square-foot mansion for $18 million shortly before announcing their divorce. The sprawling property includes extravagant features like a 10-seat movie theater, a full-size gym with a sauna, and a 3,000-bottle wine cellar. Reports suggest that the couple also purchased a nearby residence under construction but details about the deal remain undisclosed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

Despite not having children together, Vergara and Manganiello have been known to lovingly bicker over their shared chihuahua, Bubbles on social media. While pet custody used to be treated as part of property division, a new California law now allows judges to consider the best interest of the pet when deciding custody. The couple may need guidance from the Animal Legal Defense Fund to navigate the complexities of this aspect of their divorce.

According to divorce attorney Frederic J. Siegel, it is likely that Vergara and Manganiello's prenup includes a 'walkaway' clause, meaning that each spouse retains what they individually brought into the marriage, as well as what they have earned during their time together. With no children to consider, this arrangement could simplify the divorce process for the former couple. Siegel also suggested that the couple might be at an advanced stage in their divorce proceedings, noting that they likely want to avoid a messy and public separation that could impact their successful careers.

Image Source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

As Vergara and Manganiello embark on their journey of divorce, their substantial net worth, individual successes, and their prenuptial agreement are likely to play pivotal roles in shaping the outcome. With both parties having lucrative careers and a desire to avoid unnecessary drama, it appears that they are taking a pragmatic approach to parting ways while preserving their financial interests.