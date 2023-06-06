Sofia Vergara And Joe Manganiello Just Listed Their Italian-Style Villa In LA for $18 Million

"Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara is bidding farewell to her $18 million Los Angeles mansion. Sophia and her husband Joe Manganiello have officially listed their Mediterranean-style Beverly Hills mansion for the second time.

Last year, the couple had listed the home for a whopping $20 million. This time they listed it with a $2 million price cut. The Italian-style villa features a terracotta roof and stucco siding.

The Mansion

Getty Images | Frazer Harrison

Located on San Ysidro Drive in LA's tony Beverly Hills neighborhood, the 11,369-square, three-level gated home reminds of a traditional Italian villa. It was built in 2006 and has seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and three powder rooms.

The exterior features crawling vines and beautiful foliage, a lush front yard with bright flowers and towering trees at every turn. The standout feature of the mansion is the chef's kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances and a breakfast area that connects to the outdoor patio. The main floor also features a lavish living room with a coffered ceiling and a formal dining area.

The living room French doors open to reveal the resort-style backyard, where there's a massive pool along with a hot tub and a manicured lawn space. There are also plenty of decks and patio areas for lounging. The second floor houses the primary terraces from the rooms.

The lower level is dedicated to entertainment, with a bar 3,000-bottle wine cellar, a wine-tasting room, a 10-seat movie theatre, a gym, and a sauna. This level also has two bedrooms and a laundry room. The mansion also boasts a three-car garage and a motor court. As per Forbes, the home is co-listed with Santiago Arana of The Agency and Barry Peele of Sotheby’s International Realty – Beverly Hills Brokerage.

The mansion is centrally located with most of the popular restaurants in its proximity. It is located near the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel and is also close to West Hollywood.

Sophia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's Love Story

Getty Images | Amy Sussman

The couple met through their mutual friend Jesse Tyler Ferguson. The pair met at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in 2014. According to PEOPLE, Vergara was engaged to Nick Loeb at the time. However, the two broke up two weeks after the event. Vegara publicly admitted that she was not ready to date at the time but Manganiello won her over.

"I knew pretty quickly that I could trust her, and she knew pretty quickly that she could trust me," Manganiello told PEOPLE in 2020. "And we're both the kind of people who are capable of putting the other person ahead of ourselves. I was capable of putting her wishes ahead of mine, whatever they were, and she was capable of doing the same. Once you have that, you don't let go of it."

What Is Sophia Vergara's Net Worth?

Getty Images | Dia Dipasupil

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sofia Vergara's net worth is $180 million. She mainly earns from her TV and films roles and endorsement deals. Sophia is one of the highest-paid actresses in America. In addition to this, she also earns about $10 million per year as a judge on America's Got Talent.

Sophia also has a retail venture. She has a line of jeans that is sold exclusively at Walmart. She also has a line of furniture and several perfumes.

What Was Sophia Vergara's Salary on Modern Family?

From seasons 1 to 3, Sophia earned $30,000 per episode. For seasons 4 and 5, she made $90,000 per episode, roughly $5 million total. In 2014, she was making $190,000 every episode. In 2018, her salary got a major boost and she earned $500,000 per episode.