What Is 'Family Guy' Creator Seth MacFarlane's Net Worth?

Name Seth MacFarlane Net Worth $300 Million Annual Income $100 Million+ Sources of Income Acting, composing, production, and direction Gender Male Date of Birth Oct 26, 1973 Age 50 years Nationality American Profession Actor, composer, animator, television producer, voice actor, comedian, singer, screenwriter, film director, television director

Seth MacFarlane, the multi-talented American producer, writer, voice actor, singer and comedian, has carved out a remarkable career in the entertainment industry. His extraordinary success has translated into an impressive net worth of $300 million. He is the creator and star of the hit television series "Family Guy" and "The Orville", and co-creator of "American Dad!" and "The Cleveland Show". "Family Guy" struck gold when it found a devoted fan base during its re-runs on Cartoon Network. At the age of nine, he published his first comic, "Walter Crouton," which was featured weekly in The Kent Good Times Dispatch. He earned $5 per week from his comic.

"Family Guy" has been a massive success, generating income through syndication deals, advertising revenue, DVD sales, and merchandise sales. It has aired more than 300 episodes and has been syndicated globally in numerous countries and languages. "American Dad" has produced over 350 episodes across 20 seasons. Co-created by MacFarlane, this show aired from 2009 to 2013 and ran for four seasons, providing additional income from syndication and merchandise sales.

The actor created this live-action series in 2016, expanding his television ventures. The 2012 film "Ted," written, directed and voiced by MacFarlane, grossed over $500 million, making it a significant source of income. The sequel, "Ted 2," released in 2015, also performed well, grossing just under $200 million. "A Million Ways to Die in the West," MacFarlane's 2014 western comedy earned $80 million, doubling its budget and contributing to his overall income.

Salary

Between 2005 and 2008, Fox compensated MacFarlane with an annual salary of $2 million for his role as a showrunner. However, the most significant milestone in his career came in 2009 when he negotiated an unprecedented 5-year deal worth a staggering $100 million. The salary doesn't even include the earnings from DVD and merchandise rights. These additional revenue streams are estimated to generate upwards of $20 million each year.

MacFarlane has made notable investments in real estate. He owns a large mansion in Beverly Hills, which he acquired for $13.5 million in 2008. In 2019, he purchased another property in Malibu, California, for $15.7 million.

MacFarlane was born on October 26, 1973, in Connecticut. His early fascination with animation and illustration, fueled by classic cartoons like Woody Woodpecker and Fred Flintstone set the stage for his future in the entertainment industry. During his high school years, MacFarlane started creating short films using his parents' 8mm camera. His passion for filmmaking led him to the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) where he pursued studies in film, video, and animation. Throughout the years, the director has been romantically linked to several actresses, including Eliza Dushku and Emilia Clarke.

Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for "Family Guy" in 2019

Peabody Award for the documentary and education series "Cosmos" in 2015

Star on the Walk of Fame in the Television category in 2019

Did Seth MacFarlane ever host the Academy Awards?

Yes, Seth MacFarlane hosted the 85th Annual Academy Awards in 2013.

What is Seth MacFarlane's involvement in space exploration and science documentaries?

Seth MacFarlane is a strong advocate for space exploration and has served as the executive producer of the science documentary series "Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey."

Is Seth MacFarlane proficient in playing musical instruments?

Yes, Seth MacFarlane is an accomplished pianist in addition to his skills in singing and voice acting.

