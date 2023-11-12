Name Saweetie Net Worth $4 Million Annual Income $800,000 + Sources of Income Rap, TV appearances, business and endorsements Gender Female Date of Birth Jul 2, 1993 Age 30 years Nationality American Profession Rapper

Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, popularly known as Saweetie, is an American rapper known for her 2018 single "Icy Grl", and boasts a net worth of $4 million. Since her debut, she has achieved success in the music industry, and found a platform on television with her role of Indigo in "Grown-ish" in 2020. Saweetie has graced the stage for "Saturday Night Live" and made notable appearances on shows like "Cooking with Paris." She further showcased her personality as the host of the Netflix comedy special "Sex: Unzipped."

Saweetie's income is primarily generated from her flourishing music career. Her chart-topping singles, including "Icy Grl" (2018), which achieved RIAA multi-Platinum certification and soared high on various music charts, followed by "My Type" (2019), peaking at number 21 on the Billboard Hot 100, established her as an artist. "Tap In" (2020) reached number 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 and turned into a remix featuring other notable artists. The single "Best Friend" (2021) even earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Song, and her albums such as the Certified Gold "High Maintenance" (2018) and the "Icy" EP (2019), contributed to her rising prominence.

Saweetie performs onstage during AT&T Playoff Playlist Live at Banc of California | Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

Saweetie's salary

Saweetie commands a substantial income through her online presence, boasting a YouTube subscriber count surpassing 2.84 million, which helped her accumulate over 1 billion video views. Her annual earnings from the platform alone exceed $800,000, and Saweetie also receives royalties from various music streaming platforms such as Spotify, Soundcloud, Apple Music, and others.

Saweetie has ventured into entrepreneurship, partnering with brands like PrettyLittleThing, KISS Colors, and more. Her brand endorsements also include deals with McDonald's and the Revlon-owned Sinful Colors nail polish company.

Saweetie attends iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball 2021 | Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

Saweetie lives in a charming $1 million apartment located in the Los Angeles area, offering three bedrooms and two bathrooms within its spacious 1,413 square feet carpet area. The apartment's features include a dedicated room for Saweetie's extensive wig collection, reflecting her versatile style seen in various music videos.

Instagram 12.9 Million Followers Twitter 2.3 Million Followers YouTube 2.84 Million Subscribers

Saweetie and Quavo arrive at the 2019 GQ Men Of The Year event | Getty Images | Photo by Morgan Lieberman

Saweetie, born Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper on July 2, 1993, in Santa Clara, California, grew up in the Sacramento area. She garnered public attention when she started dating rapper Quavo from the hip-hop trio Migos in September 2018. However, their romance faced challenges, and in a social media announcement, Saweetie revealed their separation, citing infidelity on Quavo's part. The situation escalated in public when a video surfaced, showing a physical altercation between them. Despite the ups and downs in her personal life, Saweetie continues to make waves in the music industry and beyond.

BET Awards: 2022 Nominee: Best Female Hip Hop Artist, 2021 Nominee: Best New Artist

Grammy Awards: 2022 Nominee: Best Rap Song for "Best Friend" (Won), 2022 Nominee: Best New Artist

Image Awards (NAACP): 2022 Winner: Outstanding New Artist for "Best Friend"

iHeartRadio Music Awards: 2022 Nominee: Best Collaboration for "Best Friend"

MTV Video Music Awards (VMA): 2021 Winner: Best Art Direction for "Best Friend",

2021 Nominee: Best New Artist, 2020 Nominee: Song of Summer for "Tap In"

Gold Derby Awards: 2022 Nominee: Best New Artist

Black Reel Awards for Television: 2022 Nominee: Outstanding Original Song for "Get It Girl" from Insecure

American Music Awards: 2021 Nominee: Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist

BreakTudo Awards: 2022 Nominee: International Artist on the Rise for "Faking Love", 2022 Nominee: Brazilian Music Video for "Faking Love".

Is Saweetie related to any other notable figures in the music industry?

Yes, Saweetie is the cousin of acclaimed producer Zaytoven, known for his work with artists like Gucci Mane and Future.

Has Saweetie ventured into the fashion industry?

Yes, Saweetie has launched her own fashion line called "Icy," providing trendy and glamorous clothing options for her fans.

Is Saweetie associated with any major beauty brands?

Yes, Saweetie is an ambassador for brands like MAC Cosmetics, endorsing their products and representing their values.

