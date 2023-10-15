Name Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Net Worth $15 million Salary $1 million Annual Income $5 million Sources of Income Legal practice, writing Gender Male Date of Birth Jan 17, 1954 Age 69 years Nationality American Profession Lawyer, author, presenter, activist

Known for being a member of America's illustrious political dynasty, the Kennedys, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has entered America's Presidential race with an estimated net worth of is approximately $15 million. This fortune includes assets jointly owned with his spouse, as the lawyer-turned-politician follows in the footsteps of his father Robert F Kennedy. While he benefits from the Kennedy trusts, his fortune is relatively modest in comparison to some of his extended family members. Despite struggling with drug abuse and getting arrested for possession as a teenager after his father's death, Kenndy Jr. went on to study at Harvard and earned a literature degree before attending the London School of Economics and Political Science. He has also been an active environmental activist and has founded a cleanwater advocacy group as well.

Also Read: 'Stranger Things' Star Noah Schnapp Has Evolved Into a Teen Entrepreneur; Here's His Net Worth

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (@robertfkennedyjr)

What are Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s sources of income?

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. visits "Fox & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios | Getty Images | Photo by John Lamparski

The law firm Kennedy & Madonna LLP is his main source of revenue, which has generated $5 million between 2022 and 2023. Kennedy has been responsible for settlements worth $670 million through his legal practice. RFK Jr. has a significant stake in Wolf Point, a notable development project in downtown Chicago, in partnership with Hines, a Houston-based property company, and an AFL-CIO federation of labor unions' real estate arm. His equity in this venture is valued between $1.75 million and $6.5 million. He also holds a stake in Arctic Royalty, a limited partnership with oil-and-gas leases in Texas and Oklahoma, which also supplements his income.

Also Read: Ving Rhames Has Shared the Screen with Hollywood's Finest; Here's His Net Worth

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. speaks onstage at Food & Bounty At Sunset Gower Studios | Getty Images | Photo by Joe Scarnici

Rober F Kennedy Jr's salary

Also Read: Country Music Icon Tim McGraw Has Also Made His Mark as an Actor; Here's His Net Worth

Kennedy generates income from consultancies and his nonprofit organization, Children's Health Defense. His work in litigation, including cases against Merck's Gardasil HPV vaccine, has brought in more than $1.5 million in income in 2022 and early 2023.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at a Hispanic Heritage Month event at Wilshire Ebell | Getty Images | Photo by Mario Tama

Real estate and other assets

RFK Jr. and his wife sold a Los Angeles home for$5.9 million in 2021 and purchased a larger property for $7 million. Kennedy also owns a six-bedroom Hyannis Port home, estimated to be worth around $3 million.

Kennedy's assets include investments in stocks, private equity, and hedge funds managed by Park Financial Holdings. He also holds between $100,000 and $250,000 in Bitcoin.

Social media following

Instagram 1.4 Million Followers Twitter 2.4 Million Followers

Cheryl Hines and Robert Kennedy Jr. attend the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Axelle

Personal life

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was born on January 17, 1954, in Washington, D.C., into the illustrious Kennedy family, known for its prominent role in American politics. He is the son of Robert F. Kennedy and Ethel Kennedy, and he grew up surrounded by the rich history and legacy of his family. He is the fourth descendant to run for the presidency and is known for his environmental advocacy. RFK Jr. married actress Cheryl Hines, famous for her role as Larry David's wife in the HBO series "Curb Your Enthusiasm." Together, they have been involved in various real estate ventures, including the purchase and sale of properties in Los Angeles.

FAQs

What is Robert F Kennedy best known for?

Robert F Kennedy was not only President Kennedy's Attorney General, he was also his closest advisor and confidant.

Are there any controversies associated with RFK Jr.?

Yes, RFK Jr. has faced legal trials, notably a lawsuit related to a measles case and accusations of disseminating vaccine misinformation.

More from MARKETREALIST

With a Net Worth of Over $60 Million, Prince Harry Maintains a 'Royal Life'

From Performing With Family to Composing Award-Winning Soundtracks: Jon Batiste's Life and Net Worth