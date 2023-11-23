What Is 'Comedic Genius' Rick Moranis' Net Worth?

Name Rick Moranis Net Worth $10 Million Sources of Income Music, Comedy, Acting and Production Gender Male Date of Birth Apr 18, 1953 Age 70 years Nationality Canadian Profession Musician, Comedian, Actor, Magician, Screenwriter, Voice Actor, Television producer

Canadian actor-comedian Rick Moranis has done diverse roles in his career. His resume highlights iconic films like "Ghostbusters" and "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids," positioning him as a notable figure in Hollywood. Moranis began his television career in 1980 with "Second City Television," a Canadian comedy sketch show. He has accumulated a net worth of $10 million.

Moranis gained attention with his role in the 1983 film "Strange Brew," marking his initial foray into the world of cinema. His breakthrough came with roles in blockbuster hits like "Ghostbusters" (1984) and "Spaceballs" (1987). The success of "Little Shop of Horrors" (1986) added to his growing fame. Moranis achieved immense success with the "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" franchise, starring in films like "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" (1989), "Honey, I Blew Up the Kid" (1992), and "Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves" (1997).

Moranis ventured into voice acting with roles in animated films like Disney's "Brother Bear" (2003) and its sequel "Brother Bear 2" (2006). In his autobiography titled “My Mother’s Brisket & Other Love Songs,” the actor shares personal anecdotes, stories, and reflections on his life and career.

Derek DelGaudio and Rick Moranis pose at the opening night after party for "In & Of Itself"| Getty Images | Photo by Bruce Glikas

Moranis has been in 20 movies, with a cumulative worldwide box office of approximately $1.7 billion. He took on leading roles in four of these films, collectively generating nearly $621 million. Moranis has also directed "The Adventures of Bob & Doug McKenzie: Strange Brew," which earned $7 million globally. In 2020, Moranis engaged in a commercial for Mint Mobile alongside Ryan Reynolds, adding to his fortune.

Rick Moranis, Elizabeth Perkins & Kyle Maclachlan during 1994 ShoWest | Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Moranis owns a $38 million apartment in 101 Central Park West, the same building where Harrison Ford previously owned a duplex. Situated on the ninth floor, this expansive 7,000-square-foot residence boasts five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and two half-baths. This property was initially priced at $42 million.

Rick Moranis and Chris Penn in a scene for the Universal Studios movie "The Wild Life" | Getty Images | Photo by Hulton Archive

Born Frederick Allan Moranis on April 18, 1953, in Toronto, Canada, the actor was raised in a Jewish household. During his high school years, he attended school alongside Geddy Lee, the future frontman of the rock band Rush. In 1986, Moranis married costume designer Ann Belsky. The couple had two children together. Tragically, Belsky passed away from cancer in 1991. Faced with the responsibility of single parenthood, Moranis made a pivotal decision to prioritize the upbringing of his children over his flourishing career.

American Comedy Awards, USA (1990): Funniest Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for "Parenthood."

Primetime Emmy Awards (1982): Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program for "SCTV Network 90" - Episode: "Moral Majority Show" (10 July 1981).

Gemini Awards (1995): Earle Grey Award (Shared with ensemble cast).

Why did Rick Moranis take a break from acting?

Rick Moranis took a break from acting in the 1990s to focus on raising his children.

Does Rick Moranis have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?

Yes, Rick Moranis has been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in recognition of his significant contributions to the entertainment industry.

Is Rick Moranis considered a comedic genius?

Yes, Rick Moranis is widely regarded as a comedic genius, known for his exceptional ability to find humor in everyday situations and create memorable comedic moments.

