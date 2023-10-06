Name Owen Wilson Net Worth $70 Million Salary $15 Million+ Sources of Income Acting and Production Gender Female Date of Birth November 18, 1968 Age 54 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Screenwriter, Film Producer, Voice Actor

Owen Wilson, the beloved American actor, producer, and screenwriter, has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. Owen Wilson's estimated net worth stands at an impressive $70 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Wilson's journey began with a humble role in Wes Anderson's "Bottle Rocket." His innate ability to bring characters to life onscreen coupled with his genuine passion for the craft continues to captivate and inspire audiences worldwide. As 'Loki' Season 2 led by Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson releases on Disney+, here's a look at Wilson's earnings, assets, and more.

Also Read: What Is ‘Hellboy’ Star Selma Blair's Net Worth?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by owenwilson_official (@owenwilson_official)

Some of his standout performances include "Shanghai Noon" (2000), a Western comedy that grossed well over $100 million worldwide (per Cosmopolitan), and "Zoolander" (2001), a fashion-centric comedy that earned approximately $60 million at the box office. However, "Wedding Crashers" (2005) catapulted him to greater financial success as this comedy hit raked in over $200 million globally.

Owen Wilson attends the premiere of the Weinstein Company's "No Escape" | Getty Images | Photo by Jason Merritt

Also Read: From Supermodel to Founder of Successful Skincare Brand: Miranda Kerr's Rise and Net Worth

In addition to his acting prowess, Wilson has ventured into screenwriting. His collaboration with Wes Anderson on "Bottle Rocket" (1996) marked the beginning of his screenwriting career. Furthermore, Wilson's lucrative voice acting contributions to the Disney-Pixar "Cars" franchise, where he voiced the beloved character Lightning McQueen, have significantly bolstered his income.

Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson seen filming on location for 'Marry Me' | Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

Also Read: American Idol Winner, Musical Career, Clothing Line, and More: What's Behind Carrie Underwood's Net Worth?

Salary

Throughout his career, Owen Wilson earned substantial salaries from his roles in blockbuster movies. He earned a career-high $15 million for "Little Fockers" and received $10 million each for "Wedding Crashers" and "Starsky & Hutch."

Owen Wilson poses during a photo call for "Hall Pass" | Getty Images | Photo by Don Arnold

Owen Wilson has strategically invested his substantial net worth in a portfolio of lucrative real estate holdings. Notably, he enhanced his Santa Monica property by purchasing the neighboring house for $1.6 million in 2000, subsequently demolishing it and replacing it with a beautifully landscaped lawn. In 2007, Wilson expanded his real estate holdings by acquiring two adjoining parcels of land on the picturesque island of Maui in Hawaii for $5.85 million. His real estate ventures continued with the purchase of a 1,980-square-foot property in LA's Westdale neighborhood in 2012 for $1.235 million, and in 2014, he added to his portfolio with a $1.524 million acquisition in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

Instagram 36.3K followers

Owen Wilson attends Paramount+'s 'Secret Headquarters' New York Premiere | Getty Images | Photo by Roy Rochlin

Personal life

Owen Cunningham Wilson was born on November 18, 1968, in Dallas, Texas. He grew up in a family that nurtured artistic expression alongside two brothers who would later become actors and filmmakers themselves. Beyond his prolific film career, Owen Wilson's personal life has also been marked by his relationships. He has been romantically involved with notable celebrities like Sheryl Crowe, Kate Hudson, Gina Gershon, and others. In 2011, he became a parent with his girlfriend Jade Duell who gave birth to their son. However, their relationship ended later. In 2014, Wilson welcomed his second son with Caroline Lindqvist, another ex-girlfriend. In 2018, he had a daughter with Varunie Vongsvirates, another former girlfriend though reports suggest that he has never met his daughter. Child support payments of $35,000 per month to Vongsvirates have also been reported. In 2007, Owen Wilson made headlines when he attempted suicide. Reports indicated that he had overdosed on pills and required hospitalization for treatment. The actor was reportedly battling depression, exacerbated by a challenging breakup.

Throughout his career, Owen Wilson has received recognition and nominations for various prestigious awards. Notably, he won a Lone Star Film & Television Award for Debut of the Year for his work in "Bottle Rocket" in 1996. He also clinched the Detroit Film Critics Society Award and Florida Film Critics Circle Award for "Best Ensemble" for his role in "The Grand Budapest Hotel" in 2014. Additionally, he was honored with the Dubai International Film Festival Award for "International Star of the Year" in 2011. Furthermore, Wilson's exceptional comedic talent earned him MTV Movie + TV Awards for "Best On-Screen Team" in "Zoolander" and "Starsky & Hutch" as well as recognition from the People's Choice Awards for "Favorite On-Screen Match-Up" in "Wedding Crashers."

Who did Owen Wilson have a child with?

Wilson shares a son named Ford (born in January 2011) with ex-girlfriend Jade Duell, a second son, Finn (born in January 2014) with trainer Caroline Lindqvist, and a daughter, Lyla with Varunie Vongsvirates.

Did Owen Wilson refuse to meet his daughter?

Yes, Owen Wilson has never met his daughter and chose to be absent from her life.

Why does Owen Wilson have a crooked nose?

Owen Wilson's distinctive crooked nose is the outcome of a childhood accident.

More from MARKETREALIST

NFL Legend Dick Butkus Tackled Opponents and Sprinted Into Showbiz; Here's His Net Worth

What Was Amy Winehouse's Net Worth At the Time of Her Death?