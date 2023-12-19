Name Gary Oldman Net Worth $40 Million Sources of Income Acting Date of Birth March 21, 1958 Age 65 Years Gender Male Nationality England Profession Actor, Film Producer & Director, Screenwriter, Musician, Voice Actor

The Oscar-winning English actor, filmmaker, and musician Gary Oldman is considered one of the most successful actors in the industry. Over the years, he has amassed a net worth of $40 million. The actor is best known for his exceptional performances in "Harry Potter," "Oppenheimer," and "Darkest Hour" among others.

Gary Oldman attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation screening and Q&A of "Slow Horses" | Getty Images | Photo by Dominik Bindl

After completing drama school, Oldman performed in plays like "Cabaret" and "Romeo and Juliet." His breakthrough came in 1965 with "Saved," earning critical acclaim and prestigious awards. A role in Mike Leigh's "Meantime" marked his debut in film. He then appeared in "Sid and Nancy" and "Prick Up Your Ears."

In 1991, he portrayed Lee Harvey Oswald in Oliver Stone's "JFK" and Count Dracula in Coppola's adaptation. His performances in "Léon: The Professional" and "True Romance" were loved by the audience. In the 2000s, he was seen in "The Contender" and portrayed Sirius Black in the "Harry Potter" series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gary Oldman & Gisele Schmidt (@giseleschmidtofficial)

Christopher Nolan's 2005 "Batman" trilogy featured him as Commissioner Gordon. His performance in "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy" earned him accolades and award nominations. In 2017, the actor's portrayal of Winston Churchill in "Darkest Hour" earned him the Academy Award for Best Actor.

In 2020, Oldman was seen playing the character of Herman J. Mankiewicz in "Mank." He participated in the HBOMax special "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts" in 2023. That same year, he reunited with Christopher Nolan in the biographical epic thriller "Oppenheimer."

Gary Oldman's other ventures

In 1997, Oldman directed "Nil by Mouth," a film inspired by his upbringing. He formed the SE8 GROUP, producing films like "The Contender." He also voice acted in video games like "Call of Duty" and "The Legend of Spyro."

Additionally, he ventured into writing, signing a deal for the vampire book series "Blood Riders" in 2015. He has also signed million-dollar endorsement deals with HTC and SE8 GROUP previously.

Actor Gary Oldman and his wife, Gisele Schmidt attend the Rendez-Vous with Gary Oldman Photocall | Getty Images | Photo by John Phillips

Gary Oldman interacts with fans at the 33rd Santa Barbara International Film Festival | Getty Images | Photo by Rebecca Sapp

In 1987, Gary Oldman married Lesley Manville, and they had a son named Alfie. Unfortunately, their marriage ended just three months before welcoming their child in 1989. In 1990, the actor tied the knot with Uma Thurman, but they parted ways in 1992. Before his third marriage, he was engaged to Isabella Rossellini.

In 1997, he married Donya Fiorentino, and they had two sons, Charlie and Gulliver. However, the two eventually separated in 2001. In 2008, Oldman tied the knot with actress and singer Alexandra Edenborough, and they divorced in 2015. His fifth and current marriage is with writer Gisele Shmidt, which began in 2017.

- Edinburgh International Film Festival 1997: Channel 4 Director's Award for "Nil by Mouth"

- Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, USA 1993: Saturn Award for Best Actor in "Bram Stoker's Dracula"

- Critics Choice Awards 2001: Alan J. Pakula Award for "The Contender"

- People's Choice Awards, USA 2009: Favorite Cast for "The Dark Knight"

- Academy Awards, USA 2018: Oscar for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in "Darkest Hour"

- BAFTA Awards 2018: Best Leading Actor for "Darkest Hour"

- Critics Choice Awards 2018: Best Actor for "Darkest Hour"

- Golden Globes, USA 2018: Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for "Darkest Hour"

- Satellite Awards 2018: Best Actor in a Motion Picture for "Darkest Hour"

- Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for "Darkest Hour"

Gary Oldman attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party | Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

Who is Gary Oldman's present wife?

Gary is currently married to his fifth wife, Gisele Shmidt.

What is Gary Oldman's net worth?

As of 2023, Gary Oldman's net worth is $40 million.

Does Gary Oldman have any children?

Yes. The actor has three children: Alfie, Gulliver, and Charlie.

Which movies is Gary Oldman most famous for?

"Oppenheimer," "Hitman's Wife Bodyguard," "Darkest Hour," "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2," "The Dark Knight," and "Kung Fu Panda 2" are among Gary Oldman's best works.

