What's the Net Worth of These Four Super Models From the 90s?

Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington were among the models who were at the top of their game in the 1990s. The models' legendary career trajectory will be explored in the upcoming Apple+ documentary series, The Super Models which is all set to debut on September 20. The four-part documentary will include interviews with them as they take the audience through the journey of how they reached where they are today.

"Today, the four supermodels remain on the frontlines of culture through activism, philanthropy, and business prowess. As the fashion industry continues to redefine itself – and women's roles within it – this is the ultimate story of power and how four women came together to claim it, paving the way for those to follow," reads the synopsis for the show.

There's no denial in the fact these four models have amassed a healthy fortune after working in the industry for years. Here's a look at them individually...

After reaching heights as one of the world's most successful models Cindy Crawford started investing in several companies post her retirement. Her net worth combined with her husband, an entrepreneur, who co-founded Casamigos tequila with George Clooney, is around $400 million. The couple has been married since 1998 and are parents to two daughters.

Born in DeKalb, Illinois, Cindy grew up with her mother who was a bank teller, and father, an electrician, and sisters Chris Danielle. Her career began when she took part in a fashion shoot when she was just 17, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Naomi Campbell began her career as a model when she was only 15 years old and since has earned a towering net fortune of $80 million. The British model was extremely popular back in the 1980s and 1990s. Fun Fact: Naomi appeared in Bob Marley's Is This Love music video when she was just 7 years old and also tap danced in Culture Club's 'Naomi Campbell' at the age of 12. Right before she turned 16, she appeared on the cover of the British version of Elle and became one of the top three models in the 1990s. Naomi has graced more than 500 magazines since then.

Christy Turlington, an American supermodel and also an actress has a net worth of $40 million. She has appeared on more than 500 magazine covers ever since she was discovered at the age of 14, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Christy was born in Walnut Creek, California, and was the middle child of three daughters. The siblings were raised Roman Catholic and she continues to practice her religion to date.

She began her full-time modeling in New York after she turned 18. She completed her graduation in Comparative Religion and Eastern Philosophy from the Gallatin School of Individualized Study of NYU.

Christy Turlington had a successful run in the 90s, appearing in many ad campaigns, like Chanel, Prada, Marc Jacobs, Donn Karan, Calvin Klein, and more.

Linda Evangelista is a very famous Canadian supermodel who has amassed a fortune worth $40 million. Linda has been featured in more than 700 fashion magazines and is widely considered one of the most popular and highly-paid models back in the 1990s. She reportedly earned around $5 to $8 million per year back in the 1990s. Linda Evangelista was born in St. Catharines, Ontario, and is the middle child of a working-class couple. Her career began when she enrolled herself in a self-improvement course at the modeling school which is where she caught the attention of an executive from a model managing agency.

