In the past several years, Meghan Markle's life has been a whirlwind of change, from her acting career to becoming the Duchess of Sussex and eventually stepping back from royal duties. Throughout this transformative journey, Meghan, alongside her husband, Prince Harry, has amassed considerable wealth, with their net worth seeing significant growth. A major contributing factor to their financial success was their groundbreaking deal with Netflix for a documentary series. Let's take a closer look at Meghan Markle's net worth and how their partnership with Netflix influenced their financial trajectory, per Stylecaster.

Before joining the royal family, Meghan Markle established herself as a talented actress, most notably portraying Rachel Zane on the hit TV show Suits. Her role in the series earned her a substantial salary of $50,000 per episode, making her one of the highest-paid actresses on television at the time. Additionally, Meghan earned handsome paychecks from smaller film roles in Remember Me and The Candidate, netting approximately $187,000 and $171,429, respectively.

Beyond her acting career, Meghan delved into the world of lifestyle expertise, running a successful blog called 'The Tig'. Through sponsorships and social media endorsements, she was able to generate an estimated $80,000 per year, further contributing to her net worth.

As part of the royal family, Prince Harry's income was primarily supported by his father, King Charles III, through the Duchy of Cornwall, with an annual allowance of £5 million ($6.9 million) shared with Meghan. The remaining 5% of Harry's income came from the Sovereign Grant, which was taxpayer-funded and covered official and private expenses related to their royal duties.

In 2020, Meghan and Harry decided to pursue financial independence, announcing that they would no longer receive public funds, including money from the Sovereign Grant. This decision marked a significant turning point in their lives, allowing them the freedom to explore various opportunities outside the confines of royal obligations. In a widely-publicized interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Meghan and Harry opened up about their decision to step back from their royal roles, their struggles with the media, and the challenges they faced within the royal family. The interview provided candid insights into their lives, shedding light on the complexities and difficulties they encountered during their time as senior members of the royal family.

Following their departure from royal duties, Meghan and Harry inked a groundbreaking deal with Netflix, valued at an estimated jaw-dropping $103 million. The Harry & Meghan deal is centered around their production company, Archewell Productions, and aims to create a diverse range of content, including documentaries, children's programming, docuseries, and scripted shows. These productions would focus on impactful storytelling and highlight important social and environmental issues.

One of the remarkable projects arising from their partnership with Netflix is the documentary series Heart of Invictus. The show follows the inspiring journeys of competitors preparing for the Invictus Games, a global sporting event founded by Prince Harry. The Invictus Games seek to inspire and support wounded, injured, and sick service personnel and veterans, reflecting Harry's deep commitment to promoting mental health and resilience.

Another exciting project from their Netflix deal is the animated series 'Pearl.' This show centers around the adventures of a 12-year-old girl drawing inspiration from influential women throughout history. The series aims to empower young audiences and celebrate the achievements of trailblazing women, aligning with Meghan and Harry's dedication to promoting gender equality and positive role models.

The Netflix partnership is not the only source of income for Meghan and Harry. The couple also secured an $18 million podcast deal with Spotify in December 2020. Their podcast, titled Archetypes, encouraged listeners to share their experiences with archetypes and focuses on issues relevant to their nonprofit work. However, after 12 episodes, Spotify canceled the podcast and ended its deal with the couple.

Moreover, Prince Harry embarked on a deeply personal project, writing his memoir, Spare, released in January 2023. This book promises to provide unique insights into his life, including his experiences within the British royal family and his decision to move to America with Meghan. Spare became the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time as per Guinness World Records.

As of the information provided, Meghan Markle's net worth is estimated at $60 million, and Prince Harry's net worth is also $60 million. These figures encompass the wealth they accumulated from various ventures and deals after stepping back from their roles as senior members of the British royal family. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's net worth has soared in recent years, thanks to their successful careers, entrepreneurial ventures, and groundbreaking deals.

