Costco is bringing back its $20 membership deal — but hurry up, it's only for a limited time

The new deal comes at a time when Costco is offering major discounts to members for holiday season.

Costco is known for offering extraordinary deals, which makes its exclusive membership even more attractive for people. Although its move to verify membership cards hasn't gone down well with consumers, Costco has introduced a limited-period deal that may make up for it. Customers can now get Costco's 1-year gold-star household membership card through Stack Social for just $65. Along with the membership, they get a $45 Digital Costco Shop Card as an added perk.

The new deal includes a household card, which is valid for one year at any Costco location worldwide at Costco.com. The Gold Star membership program comes with perks such as online and in-store shopping, gas savings, and the warehouse retailer's 100% satisfaction guarantee. Existing members can also upgrade to the Executive Gold Star Membership and get a $45 Digital Costco shop card. The Executive Membership is the highest level of membership offered by Costco.

As for new members who are paying through Stacksocial just, they have time till January 31, 2025, to redeem the membership at Costco, failing which they may not be able to take advantage of the deal. StackSocial also recommends that members redeem this deal sooner if they decide to go for the upgraded membership. After this groceries are going to cost them a little less and shoppers can save money to buy things for the upcoming holiday season. They can look into clothing options that are available for a discount during a limited period of time.

Essentially, there are three tiers when it comes to the memberships. The executive membership typically costs around $130.00 ($65 membership fee, plus $65 upgrade fee)* and includes a free household card. Members also get an annual 2% Reward on qualified Costco purchases. The second tier which is the Business Membership costs $65.00 annually and also includes a household card. Lastly, the Gold Star Membership which also costs $65.00 and includes a household card. A total of two people living at the same address can use the membership as per the wholesale giant.

Every Costco member has access to benefits such as discounted contact lenses, travel packages, and greater savings on Costco services. Costco is also known for its bulk discounts on groceries and other household essentials with deals ranging from two-pack of 1 ½-liter bottles of Listerine to a 30-pack of Lorna Doone Shortbread Cookies, as per NBC News.

Apart from this, Costco is also known for its Kirkland Signature. Some of Costco's best deals are for this brand. Members also have access to same-day delivery in certain areas via Instacart. Additionally, Costco is also known for its comparatively low gas prices. The wholesale giant sells its own Kirkland Signature Gasoline which is designed with deposit control additives, according to the retail chain.