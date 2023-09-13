Name Kurt Warner Net Worth $30 Million Salary $3 Million+ Annual Income $11 Million+ Sources of Income Football Player, Analyst and Endorsement Gender Male Date of Birth Jun 22, 1971 Age 52 years Nationality United States of America Profession American football player, Athlete, Football Analyst, Philanthropist

Kurt Warner, the retired American football quarterback and sports analyst, has accrued a net worth of $30 million through his illustrious career and various endeavors. Despite starting as an undrafted free agent, Warner's journey in the NFL saw him rise to prominence, becoming a two-time NFL MVP winner and a Super Bowl MVP. His incredible story remains one of the most inspiring tales in NFL history.

Also Read: Ethan Hawke Has Charmed Generations With the 'Before' Trilogy; Here's His Journey and Net Worth

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner)

Kurt Warner's diverse sources of income reflect his multifaceted career spanning professional football and broadcasting. Firstly, his NFL salary constituted a significant portion of his earnings. In addition to his on-field income, Warner capitalized on his marketability through endorsement deals. Post-retirement, Kurt Warner transitioned into broadcasting, becoming an analyst for various media outlets.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner #13 | Getty Images | Photo by Gene Lower

Also Read: Kate Moss Smashed Beauty Standards as the Anti-Supermodel of the 90s; Here's Her Net Worth Now

Furthermore, Kurt Warner authored books, including his autobiography "All Things Possible," contributing to his income. During his time in the league, he earned over $62.7 million in salary alone, a testament to his success on the field.

Salary

Also Read: When Sports Stars Were Caught Cutting Corners: The 10 Highest Fines in Sporting History

In the year 2000, Kurt Warner secured a substantial contract with the St. Louis Rams, signing a deal worth a remarkable $47 million. However, midway through the season, Warner faced an unfortunate setback when he broke his hand. During his absence, Trent Green stepped in, and together, they orchestrated an impressive passing performance, amassing a record-breaking 5,232 passing yards for the Rams in a single season. Despite the injury setback, Warner's exceptional contributions to the team were recognized when he led the Rams to another Super Bowl appearance in 2001, although they narrowly missed the championship title. This outstanding season also earned him his second NFL MVP Award. While his career saw its share of ups and downs, including a dip in form at the start of the 2002 season and eventual replacement by Marc Bulger in 2003, Warner's impact on the NFL was undeniable. His resilience and talent led him to continue his journey with the New York Giants, signing a one-year contract valued at $3 million after his release from St. Louis.

Kurt Warner #13 announces his retirement at the Cardinals training facility | Getty Images | Photo by Gene Lower

Brand endorsements

In addition to his multi-million dollar contracts with the St. Louis Rams and later the Arizona Cardinals during his illustrious playing career, Kurt Warner further bolstered his income through lucrative endorsement deals. Notable among these endorsements were partnerships with well-known brands like Hy-Vee Grocery Store and DirecTV, which not only showcased his athletic prowess but also contributed significantly to his overall financial success.

Kurt Warner #13 of the St. Louis Rams during an NFL football game at Veterans Stadium | Getty Images | Photo by Focus on Sport

Kurt Warner's real estate holdings and assets include a luxurious mansion in Paradise Valley, Phoenix, which he sold for $2.5 million in 2013. This impressive residence spanned over 11,000 square feet, boasting seven bedrooms, a modern spiral staircase, and a pool with a waterfall.

Instagram 109K followers Facebook 305K followers Twitter 620.9K followers

Kurt Warner and Brenda Warner attend DIRECTV Presents Maxim Electric Nights | Getty Images | Photo by Cassidy Sparrow

Kurt Warner, born on June 22, 1971, in Burlington, Iowa, is a retired American football quarterback celebrated for his remarkable journey in the NFL. He initially played college football at the University of Iowa and began his professional career as an undrafted player. Warner's career-defining moment came when he joined the St. Louis Rams in 1998, leading them to a Super Bowl victory in his first season as a starter.

Off the field, Warner's personal life is intertwined with his family. He met his wife, Brenda Carney Meoni, in college, and they married in October 1997. Kurt adopted Brenda's two children from a previous marriage, and together, they have five children of their own. His son E.J. pursued a football career, playing quarterback for the Temple Owls, while another son, Kade, played for the Kansas State Wildcats before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in April 2023.

Kurt Warner's remarkable career in the NFL earned him several accolades and honours, including:

NFL MVP Awards: Warner was twice named the NFL MVP during his career. Super Bowl MVP Award: He also received the Super Bowl MVP Award. Pro Football Hall of Fame: In 2017, Kurt Warner was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, recognizing his exceptional contributions to the sport. Arena Football Hall of Fame: Warner achieved the rare distinction of being inducted into both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Arena Football Hall of Fame.

This combination of awards and achievements solidifies his legacy as one of the NFL's most inspirational figures.

What does Kurt Warner do for a living now?

Warner has worked in broadcasting since his retirement from the NFL.

Is Kurt Warner a Hall of Famer?

In May 2010, he was inducted into the Arena Football Hall of Fame.

What was Kurt Warner good at?

Named first-team All-Pro twice and selected to four Pro Bowls, Warner racked up 32,344 career yards, threw 208 touchdowns and recorded a 93.7 career passer rating.

More from MARKETREALIST

Asia's Top 10 Billionaires and Their Astronomical Net Worths

What Is Jake Gyllenhaal's Net Worth?