Jimmy Choo, the iconic Malaysian fashion designer known for his luxurious shoe creations, is a rich man. His net worth estimated at $75 million as of 2023, per Celebrity Net Worth. His journey from crafting shoes by hand in Malaysia to getting global recognition underscores his unwavering dedication to his craft. Choo's brand, J. Choo Limited, is immensley popular and celebrities, including the Princess of Wales love his shoes. The company specializes in an extensive array of products, encompassing shoes, handbags, accessories, and fragrances, and maintains a worldwide presence with stores in various locations.

Jimmy Choo's net worth has seen a remarkable transformation over the years. His ascent in the fashion industry began when he collaborated with Tamara Mellon for ready-to-wear shoe collections for the Jimmy Choo label in 1996. Mellon was then the accessories editor at British Vogue. About five years later, in April 2001, Choo divested his 50% ownership in the company, selling his stake for £10 million (over $12.4 million). Following this pivotal move, he redirected his efforts towards the specialized Jimmy Choo couture line which is manufactured under license from Jimmy Choo Ltd. Jimmy Choo's acquisition by Capri Holdings (previously known as Michael Kors Holdings) facilitated the label's global expansion.

Jimmy Choo's assets reflect his success over the years. In 2007, he garnered substantial proceeds by selling his Mayfair penthouse in London for an impressive $12.5 million. Following this, he relocated to a nearby property valued at over $13 million, per NCESC. Choo's property portfolio also encompassed a villa in Kuala Lumpur and an apartment situated in New York's prestigious Time Warner Center.

Jimmy Choo was born in 1961 into a family of skilled shoemakers in Malaysia. His early exposure to the art of shoemaking sowed the seeds of his remarkable career. At just 11 years old, the young Choo crafted his very first pair of shoes, foreshadowing the incredible journey that lay ahead.

Choo's career took a significant turn when he moved to London and completed his training at Cordwainers Technical College, now a part of the London College of Fashion.

Jimmy Choo is married to Rebecca Choi, who hails from Hong Kong. They have two children, Emily and Danny. Danny Choo, a pop culture blogger and television personality, gained fame for creating the Smart Doll, a line of vinyl fashion dolls with interchangeable pieces. His first doll, Mirai Suenaga became a virtual mascot. Jimmy Choo and Rebecca Choi reside in London.

OBE Recipient (2002): In recognition of his remarkable services to the UK's shoe and fashion industry, Jimmy Choo was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE).

Honorary Doctorate from De Montfort University (2004): De Montfort University in Leicester, UK, bestowed an honorary doctorate in art upon Jimmy Choo for his invaluable contributions to their unique Single Honors Footwear Design degree program.

Honorary Fellowship from University of the Arts London (2009): The University of the Arts London recognized Jimmy Choo's outstanding influence and commitment to the world of fashion by awarding him an Honorary Fellowship.

Design for Asia Award (2011): Jimmy Choo clinched the "Daniel" part of the Design for Asia Award for his exceptional contributions to the fashion world, earning him the title of "The World’s Outstanding Malaysian Designer 2011."

Most Influential Malaysian Award (2012): Jimmy Choo was honored with the "You Bring Charm to the World – the Most Influential Malaysian Award" in 2012.

How did Jimmy Choo become famous?

Jimmy Choo became famous for his exquisite handmade shoes, which were favored by celebrities such as Princess Diana. He later gained worldwide recognition after launching his own brand, Jimmy Choo Ltd. in 1996.

What is Jimmy Choo's signature style?

Jimmy Choo's signature style is defined by classic elegance and the use of high-quality materials such as exotic leathers, Swarovski crystals and lace. His shoes are often characterized by their stiletto heels, pointed toes and delicate straps.

Is Jimmy Choo a Korean brand?

Jimmy Choo is a British luxury fashion house specialising in shoes, handbags, accessories, and fragrances.

