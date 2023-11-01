Name Jemima Khan Net Worth $100 Million Annual Income $13 Million + Sources of Income Acting and television Gender Female Date of Birth Jan 30, 1974 Age 49 years Nationality British Profession Writer, television, actor and screenwriter

Known for her marriage to former Pakistani cricketing legend and ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan, Jemima Marcelle Goldsmith, widely identified as Jemima Khan, is also an established screenwriter and producer, with a $100 million net worth. Most of Khan's wealth comes from an inheritance from her late father, the billionaire Sir James Goldsmith. Her contributions to various magazines and newspapers, including "The Independent," "The Sunday Times," "The Evening Standard," and "The Observer," have also supplemented her income. After her divorce from Imran Khan she went on to produce shows such as Emmy nominated "Impeachment: American Crime Story," and docuseries "The Case Against Adnan Syed," before making her debut as a screenwriter with "What's Love Got to do With it?"

Jemima Khan worked as a journalist and held the role of associate editor at The New Statesman, a British political and cultural magazine. She also contributed her expertise as the European editor-at-large for the prestigious American publication Vanity Fair, expanding her influence in the media industry. Throughout her career, Khan has been involved in fashion-related ventures. She launched her fashion label and worked as a model for Azzaro Couture fragrance, which added to her income. In recent years, Khan has delved into television and film production, earning an income as a producer.

The Princess of Wales is given a warm welcome by Jemima Khan on her arrival to Lahore, Pakistan in April 1996 | Getty Images | Photo by Anwar Hussein

Jemima Khan's salary

Khan commands an annual salary of $13 million, thanks to her career in TV production, journalism, and screenwriting.

Jemima Khan attends the UNICEF Halloween Ball | Getty Images | Photo by Karwai Tang

As for real estate, Khan possesses two properties in the United Kingdom. The first is a luxurious six-bedroom mansion in Oxfordshire, a residence she acquired in 2003 for a sum of $4.2 million. Additionally, she owns a seven-bedroom townhouse situated in the upscale district of Notting Hill, which she acquired in 2008 at a substantial cost of $20 million.

Jemima Khan and Hugh Grant attend the Hoping Foundation's 'Rock On' | Getty Images | Photo by Dave M. Benett

Khan's mother was the daughter of the 8th Marquess of Londonderry, while her father was the son of Major Frank Goldsmith, a luxury hotel tycoon and Conservative Member of Parliament. Khan's romantic journey has been publicly chronicled, from her marriage to Imran Khan in 1995 to their divorce in 2004. The union led her to Lahore, Pakistan, where she began adapting to the local culture, learning to speak Urdu, and embracing traditional Pakistani attire. Their divorce was partly attributed to the challenges stemming from Imran Khan's political career and cultural differences. Following her divorce, Jemima Khan garnered widespread attention for her relationship with British film star Hugh Grant. Though the couple's connection was notable, it too ended amicably in February 2007. Later, in September 2013, reports surfaced of her dating British activist and actor Russell Brand, though this relationship, too, eventually came to a close in 2014.

Jemima Goldsmith's film "What's Love Got to Do With It" has achieved significant recognition by clinching four National Film Awards. The film secured the esteemed awards for Best Screenplay, Best British Film, Best Director, claimed by Shekhar Kapur, and Best Supporting Actor, which recognized Asim Chaudhary's talent.

What charitable work did Jemima Goldsmith undertake during her marriage?

Jemima Goldsmith established the Jemima Khan Afghan Refugee Appeal and served as a UNICEF UK Ambassador, supporting various humanitarian causes.

What is Jemima Khan's connection to equestrian sports?

Jemima Khan is an avid equestrian enthusiast, actively participating in and promoting equestrian events and encouraging others to embrace the sport.

What is Jemima Khan's professional background?

Jemima Khan is renowned for her work as a British screenwriter, independent TV, film, and documentary producer, as well as her role as the founder of Instinct Productions.

