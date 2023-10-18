Name Jason Calacanis Net Worth $60 Million Salary $1 Million+ Annual Income $10-20 Million+ Sources of Income Entrepreneur, Businessperson, Television and Investments Gender Male Date of Birth November 28, 1970 Age 52 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Entrepreneur, Businessperson, Television producer

Jason Calacanis, a notable entrepreneur, angel investor, podcaster, and author, has accumulated a substantial net worth of $60 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. His journey in the tech and investment world marked by the sale of Weblogs, Inc. and early investments including a significant stake in Uber have contributed significantly to his financial success. He has invested in over 200 tech startups including SignPost, Thumbtack, and a meditation app, Calm which was valued at $1 billion (as reported by Bloomberg in 2019).

Jason Calacanis has generated income through his entrepreneurial endeavors. He co-founded Weblogs, Inc., a blogging platform later acquired by AOL for $30 million, per Growth Hackers. He also launched Rising Tide Studios, focusing on online and print magazines, and published the Silicon Alley Reporter. As an angel investor, Calacanis has invested in various startups, including an early investment in Uber, which became a significant source of income. He has held roles in the tech industry, serving as the general manager of Netscape and working at Sequoia Capital as the Entrepreneur In Action, which likely provided him with substantial earnings.

Business ventures

Jason Calacanis' substantial income is derived from various sources including his angel investments and entrepreneurial ventures. As an early investor in Uber, his shares were valued at $124 million (on paper) after Uber's IPO. Additionally, in 2005, AOL acquired Weblogs, Inc. for $30 million. After raising $20 million in VC funding from investors like Sequoia, Mark Cuban, and Elon Musk, he launched Mahalo.com. Jason Calacanis, a prominent internet entrepreneur and angel investor, hosts the influential podcast "This Week in Startups." Launched in 2009, it focuses on startups and angel investing, making it one of the longest-running shows in this domain. It gained recognition as one of the best business podcasts. In 2022, Calacanis co-hosted the "All-In Podcast" alongside other notable figures. Furthermore, he authored a book titled "Angel," providing timeless advice on angel investing, reflecting his journey from a $100,000 investment to a $100,000,000 success.

Jason Calacanis, a serial entrepreneur and early Uber investor, sold his Los Angeles home in Brentwood for $2.92 million, per Business Insider. This property sale coincided with his move to San Francisco with his family, marking a significant change in his real estate assets.

Jason McCabe Calacanis was born on November 28, 1970, in Brooklyn, New York. After graduating from Xaverian High School, he pursued a degree in psychology at Fordham University. His professional journey began as a tech reporter, and he later ventured into entrepreneurship, founding various companies. His love story with Jade Li Calacanis began in the entrepreneurial world, and the couple married sometime between 2006 and 2009. Their family has since expanded with the addition of three children, and Jason Calacanis actively participates in their upbringing despite his demanding career. Balancing work and family, the Calacanis family shares a vision of giving back to the community, emphasizing the significance of success in both professional and personal spheres.

When did Jason Calacanis begin hosting "This Week in Startups"?

Jason Calacanis began hosting "This Week in Startups" in 2009, and the podcast focuses on interviewing successful entrepreneurs and providing insights into the startup world.

When did Jason Calacanis publish his autobiography?

Jason Calacanis published his autobiography, "JASON: The Unconventional Autobiography" in 2012, detailing his entrepreneurial journey and sharing valuable lessons learned in the tech industry.

What is Jason Calacanis' net worth?

Jason Calacanis has an estimated net worth of $60 million.