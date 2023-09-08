Name Jared Kushner Net Worth $800 million Salary $1 million Annual Income $50 million + Sources of Income Business Gender Male Date of Birth Jan 10, 1981 Age 42 years Nationality American Profession Businessperson, Media proprietor

Jared Kushner, the American real estate developer as well as son-in-law and former senior advisor to President Donald Trump, boasts of a net worth of $800 million. Before his career in the Trump administration propelled him to international recognition, he was already a prominent figure in the New York real estate scene.

What are Jared Kushner’s sources of income?

Kushner earned a substantial income during his tenure as Senior Advisor to the President in the Trump administration. His involvement in the real estate industry, primarily through Kushner Companies, constitutes a significant portion of his wealth. Following his departure from the White House, Kushner ventured into private equity with the establishment of Affinity Partners which secured a $2 billion funding round led by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman's Public Investment Fund. This particular investment garnered attention and controversy due to Kushner's close ties to the Trump administration.

Jared Kushner's salary

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner reported taking in as much as $135 million in income during their second year as aides to Donald Trump. The disclosed income was generated from various sources, including their real estate holdings, stocks, bonds, and a book deal. Ivanka Trump's stake in the family's Washington DC hotel near the Oval Office generated $3.95 million in revenue in 2018. Kushner received hundreds of thousands of dollars from his New York City apartment holdings and owns a stake in the real estate investment firm Cadre worth at least $25 million.

A Look at Kushner’s assets

Kushner has substantial personal real estate holdings, with assets valued at $372 million as of 2016. Additionally, in 2019, he and Ivanka Trump rented a 7,000-square-foot apartment in Washington, D.C. A notable investment occurred in December 2020 when Jared and Ivanka acquired an undeveloped 1.8-acre plot of land on the exclusive private island of Indian Creek in Miami for $30 million. This island enclave boasts a select group of residents, including Beyonce & Jay-Z, hedge fund manager Eddie Lampert, NFL coach Don Shula, and supermodel Adriana Lima. The couple's art collection is also valued at approximately $25 million and is known for its focus on supporting emerging artists.

Jared Kushner’s social media following

Personal life

Jared Kushner was born on January 10, 1981, in Livingston, New Jersey, to real estate developer Charles Kushner. Raised in a Jewish family, he attended Harvard University, where it was reported that his admission was preceded by a significant donation from his father. In 2003, he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree and later obtained dual JD/MBA degrees from New York University in 2007. Jared's personal life took a significant turn when he married Ivanka Trump in 2009. They have three children together.

As a key figure in Donald Trump's presidential campaign and later as Senior Advisor to the President, Kushner's influence extended to areas such as digital strategy and Middle East diplomacy.

Accolades

Kushner has received recognition including the Grand Cordon of the Order of Ouissam Alaouite by King Mohammed VI of Morocco, and he received the prestigious Sash of the Order of the Aztec Eagle from Mexico in 2018. In 2022, Hungary conferred upon him the Commander's Cross of the Hungarian Order of Merit.

He has also been honored with the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service.

FAQs

What role did Jared play in the Trump administration?

He served as a senior advisor and was influential in several key decisions.

Who is Jared’s father and what happened to him?

Charles Kushner, a prominent real estate developer, faced legal troubles and was incarcerated in 2005.

Does Jared Kushner have siblings?

Yes, 3 siblings, including Joshua Kushner, Dara Kushner, and Nicole Kushner