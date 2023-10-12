Name Gloria Trevi Net Worth $40 Million Salary $500K - $1 Million Annual Income $5 Million Sources of Income Singing, Acting, Direction and Musician Gender Female Date of Birth Feb 15, 1968 Age 55 Years Nationality Mexico Profession Presenter, Singer, Writer, Singer-songwriter, Actor, Music Video Director, Musician

Hailed as "the Mexican Madonna" Gloria Trevi, the renowned Mexican pop star, has accumulated a net worth of $40 million through her thriving music career and diverse ventures. While her music career remains her primary focus, Gloria Trevi has also taken on television roles. She is perhaps best known in the United States for her role as Aurora Valencia in the telenovela "Libre para Amarte."

Also Read: What Is 'Star Trek' Actor Patrick Stewart's Net Worth?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Live Nation Latino (@livenationlatino)

Gloria Trevi's primary source of income is her successful music career. She has released numerous albums, including "Qué Hago Aquí?" and "Me Siento Tan Sola," which have garnered commercial success and contributed significantly to her earnings. Her music, with chart-topping singles like "Pelo Suelto" and "La Papa Sin Catsup," has made her a prominent figure in the industry. Gloria Trevi has ventured into acting and appeared in films such as "Pelo Suelto," "Zapatos Viejos," and "Las Mamas si Van Al Cielo." Her involvement in the film industry contributes to her diversified sources of income.

Gloria Trevi during the 2015 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival | Getty Images | Photo by Gerry Hanan

Also Read: What is Russian-German DJ Zedd's Net Worth?

Salary

Gloria Trevi's income primarily stems from her successful music career but has also ventured into television roles. In addition to these sources, Gloria Trevi earns from various performances, including live shows, concerts, and tours. Furthermore, it's worth noting that prominent artists like Gloria Trevi can earn a substantial amount from their official YouTube channels through ad revenue, music video views, and streaming royalties. She earns more than $5 million annually and has sold more than 20 million records around the world.

Also Read: What Is Ex-CEO of H&M Stefan Persson's Net Worth?

Gloria Trevi performs during her Diosa de La Noche Tour at American Airlines Arena | Getty Images | Photo by John Parra

Gloria Trevi's real estate holdings include a property in one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in Hidalgo County. This luxurious residence spans an impressive 11,054 square feet and boasts seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms. In 2019, the house was listed for $3,199,000 on the Zillow portal.

Instagram 5.3 Million followers YouTube 3.52 Million subscribers Facebook 9.2 Million followers

Gloria Trevi during the 2018 Latin American Music Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Rich Fury

Gloria Trevi, was born Gloria de Los Angeles Trevino Ruiz on February 15, 1968, in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. She is a Mexican citizen of mixed ancestry and holds a prominent place in the realm of Mexican pop music. Her parents, Manuel Trevino Cantu and Gloria Ruiz Arredondo, marked her upbringing. Her father was an architect, and her mother was a dance instructor.

In the year 2000, Gloria Trevi, along with her then-manager Sergio Andrade and backup singer Maria Raquenel Portillo, faced legal troubles in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. They were accused of corrupting minors. After spending a total of four years and eight months in prisons in both Brazil and Mexico, Gloria Trevi was ultimately acquitted of the charges in 2004, citing a lack of substantial evidence.

Gloria Trevi has received notable recognition in the form of award nominations. In 2018, she was a nominee for the Billboard Latin Music Award in the category of Female Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year. Additionally, in 2012, she received a nomination at the Premio Lo Nuestro Awards for the title of Best Female Artist in the Pop genre. These nominations stand as a testament to her significant contributions to the Latin music industry.

What was Gloria Trevi's breakthrough moment in her career?

Gloria Trevi's breakthrough came with the release of her debut album, "Que Hago Aqui?" in 1989.

Did Gloria Trevi write an autobiography?

Gloria Trevi released her autobiography titled "Gloria," which became a bestseller in several countries.

Has Gloria Trevi received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?

Yes, in 2019, Gloria Trevi was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is Supermodel and Entrepreneur Christie Brinkley's Net Worth?

Fashion Designer Tory Burch is One of the World's Most Powerful Women; Here's Her Net Worth