Name Ghislaine Maxwell Net Worth $20 Million Annual Income $100,000- $1 Million Sources of Income Social circles and business Gender Female Date of Birth Dec 25, 1961 Age 61 years Nationality British Profession Socialite, businessperson

Also Read: Grammy Award Winning DJ Flume is Known Through Collaborations; Here's His Net Worth

Sentenced to 20 years in jail and notorious for sex trafficking as well as links to Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell is a former British socialite with an estimated net worth of $20 million. At the time of her arrest in 2020, she claimed a net worth of around $3.5 million, but an FBI forensic accountant uncovered evidence suggesting her net worth was closer to $20 million, considering assets held in a trust controlled by Scott Borgenson, whom she secretly married in 2016.

Ghislaine Maxwell sur le yacht de son père "Le Lady Ghislaine" | Getty Images | Photo by Mathieu Polak

In the eight years of her association with Jeffrey Epstein, Maxwell reportedly received significant financial gifts totaling $30.7 million. But before getting into sex trafficking, Maxwell came from a family of considerable wealth. Her father, Robert Maxwell, was a British publishing tycoon with an estimated net worth of $1.9 billion at his peak. Maxwell founded "The TerraMar Project" in 2012, a philanthropic endeavor aimed at ocean conservation. While the foundation did not give grants between 2013 and 2017, it represents one of her business ventures.

Also Read: From 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' to Her Own Boutique: Phoebe Cates' Evolution and Net Worth

Ghislaine Maxwell attends the ETM 2014 Children's Benefit Gala at Capitale on May 6, 2014 in New York City | Getty Images | Photo by Paul Zimmerman

Ghislaine Maxwell's paychecks

Also Read: Selena Quintanilla-Perez's Legendary Music Career Was Cut Short by a Gunshot; Here's Her Net Worth

Ghislaine Maxwell received an annual payment of $100,000 from a trust fund, which contributed to her income while associated with Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell possessed various assets, including properties such as her London home, which she sold in 2021 for $2.4 million. FBI investigators discovered over 15 bank accounts associated with Maxwell, with a combined balance of at least $20 million. She lived in luxurious properties, including a New York City townhome and a home in Massachusetts, acquired in 2016 with her husband, Scott Borgenson. Her arrest took place at a 156-acre estate in New Hampshire, purchased by an LLC for $1.1 million.

Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein, and musician Michael Bolton during a party at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, February 12, 2000 | Getty Images | Photo by Davidoff Studios

Maxwell was born on December 25, 1961, in Maisons-Laffitte, France. She was the youngest of nine children born to Robert Maxwell, a British publishing tycoon, and Elisabeth Maxwell, a French socialite. Her upbringing was marked by privilege, growing up in a grand 53-room mansion in Buckinghamshire. She graduated from Oxford University and became a prominent figure in the London social scene during the 1980s. In 1991, following her father's death, Ghislaine Maxwell moved to the United States. It was during this time that she entered into a close association with financier Jeffrey Epstein, and was later accused of acting as a procurer of girls for the sex offender. Maxwell is also known for introducing Epstein to Prince Andrew, which further drew public attention to her. Her connections extended to various social circles, including her attendance at Chelsea Clinton's wedding in 2010. After her involvement with Epstein ended, Ghislaine Maxwell was romantically linked to Ted Waitt, the billionaire founder of Gateway Computers. She initiated "The TerraMar Project" in 2012, a philanthropic effort focused on ocean conservation.

Ghislaine Maxwell faced numerous allegations related to her association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. She was accused of playing a key role in Epstein's sex trafficking operation, allegedly recruiting and grooming young women for sexual exploitation. In December 2021, Maxwell was found guilty on five of the six criminal counts with which she had been charged, including enticement of minors, sex trafficking, and perjury. These charges stemmed from her alleged involvement in the sexual abuse of young girls, some of whom were minors at the time. Her arrest by the FBI in July 2020 marked a significant development in the case. Maxwell's conviction in 2021 highlighted her direct involvement in the crimes and her subsequent sentencing marked a significant moment in the pursuit of justice in the Epstein scandal. The 60-year-old, sentenced to 20 years, is slated for potential release on July 17, 2037, as per the Bureau of Prisons.

Is Ghislaine Maxwell skilled in any unexpected areas?

Yes, Ghislaine Maxwell is a licensed helicopter pilot.

When was Ghislaine Maxwell arrested?

Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested on July 2, 2020, by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on charges related to enticement of minors, sex trafficking, and perjury.

Which citizenships does Ghislaine Maxwell hold?

Ghislaine Maxwell holds both British and French citizenship. She acquired British citizenship through her father's nationality and is also a citizen of France, where she was born.

More from MARKETREALIST

From 'Kenan & Kel' to Longest Serving Cast Member on 'SNL': Kenan Thompson's Journey and Net Worth

Terry Gou Founded Foxconn Which Assembles Most of the World's iPhones; Here's His Net Worth