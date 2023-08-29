Name Eli Manning Net Worth $160 million Salary $8-10 Million Annual Income $20 million+ Sources of Income Football games and endorsements Gender Male Date of Birth Jan 3, 1981 Age 42 years Nationality American Profession Football player

What is Eli Manning’s net worth?

Eli Manning, a distinguished quarterback with a remarkable 15-year stint at the New York Giants, has amassed a $160 million net worth. He entered the NFL as the coveted No.1 draft pick in 2004, initially selected by the San Diego Chargers before a subsequent trade to the New York team. Manning's contributions to the Giants are nothing short of exceptional, evident in his franchise records for the highest number of completed passes, touchdown passes, and passing yards.

What are Eli Manning’s sources of income?

Eli Manning's diverse income streams encompass his NFL accomplishments and endorsements with multimillion-dollar brands as well as strategic investments, and unique ventures. Beyond the gridiron, Manning masterfully partnered with his father Archie and older brother Peyton to co-author the children's book "Family Huddle" in 2009, to portray their football journey. Manning's brand endorsements further boosted his financial standing, and by hosting NBC's SNL show in 2012, alongside pop sensation Rihanna, he established versatility and screen presence.

Eli Manning's salary

Eli Manning claimed a spot among the globe's highest-earning athletes in 2018, reaching a pinnacle with an $18 million salary. Across his impressive 16-year tenure, Manning garnered a jaw-dropping $252.3 million exclusively from contracts, outshining even his illustrious brother Peyton Manning of the Indianapolis Colts, as the quarterback with the most substantial earnings in NFL history. This distinction remained intact until the monumental $500 million, 10-year contract extension of Patrick Mahomes, set to culminate in 2026, propelled him to the forefront of NFL earnings.

Brand Endorsements

Off the field, Manning was highly sought-after for celebrity endorsements and commanded annual earnings of $8-10 million through ads. He collaborated with brands such as Gatorade, DirecTV, Toyota, Reebok, Kraft, Citizen, and Samsung.

A look at Manning’s assets

In 2018, Manning pulled off a record condo sale in Hoboken, New Jersey, where his family once resided, fetching $3.55 million. A 7,500 sq. ft beach house in Quogue, New York, became part of his holdings in 2017, for $8.5 million. Manning's car collection reflects his achievements, with a 2008 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid that graced his possession following a Super Bowl MVP title in 2007. After his second Super Bowl triumph in 2011, he traded a C6 Corvette for a Toyota Sequoia and a Cadillac Escalade.

Eli Manning’s net worth over the years

2023 $160 million 2021 $140 million 2020 $130 million 2019 $120 Million

Eli Manning’s Social Media Following

Facebook 574,000 followers Twitter 515,500 Followers

Personal life

Born as Elisha Nelson Manning IV in New Orleans, Louisiana, on January 3, 1981, he was the youngest among three sons in a family intrinsically linked to football. His father, Archie Manning III, was a revered NFL quarterback, and his older brothers, Peyton Manning and Cooper Manning, set the stage for his athletic legacy. Manning married his college sweetheart Abby McGrew in 2008, and they have been together since.

Awards and recognition

During his football career Manning received honours including the Maxwell Award as the best all-around player in the nation, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, and the SEC Most Valuable Player Award. Although he finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2003, his achievements on the field were notable, with impressive statistics including 10,119 passing yards and 81 touchdown passes.

FAQs

Who is richest among the Manning family?

Peyton Manning is the wealthiest with a net worth of $250 million.

Who did Eli Manning refused to play for?

Leading up to the 2004 NFL Draft, Eli Manning, the consensus No. 1 pick, went public, telling the San Diego Chargers, owners of the draft's first overall selection, he did not want to play for them.

Has Eli Manning won a Super Bowl?

Eli Manning player who quarterbacked the New York Giants of the NFL to two Super Bowl championships (2008 and 2012), earning the game's Most Valuable Player (MVP)

