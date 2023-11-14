After Over a Decade in Exile, a Look At Whistleblower Edward Snowden's Earnings

Name Edward Snowden Net Worth $500K Annual Income $200,000+ Sources of Income Computer Security Consulting Gender Male Date of Birth Jun 21, 1983 Age 40 Nationality United States of America Profession Computer Security Consultant

Edward Snowden, the American computer security consultant and whistleblower, has a net worth of $500000, per Celebrity Net Worth. A former government computer intelligence consultant, Snowden gained prominence for exposing classified information from the National Security Agency in 2013, revealing extensive global surveillance programs and his subsequent exile in Russia.

After his CIA stint, Edward Snowden delved into the corporate world, joining Dell as a contractor. Stationed at a National Security Agency facility in Japan, he fortified networks against cyber threats. Witnessing ethical breaches, Snowden ascended from a computer system supervisor to a cyber-counterintelligence expert, leaving Dell in 2013. His journey continued at Booz Allen Hamilton, revealing global surveillance programs until his termination in June 2013.

Edward Snowden's peak salary, before exile, reached $200,000 annually in the private sector and $122,000 while working for the government. Post-disclosure, he earns around $200,000 per year from speaking engagements. Snowden commands speaking fees, contributing to his income with reports indicating fees of around $200,000 per engagement. In November 2019, Snowden released a biography, "Permanent Record," adding to his income through book sales.

In a bold move against the NSA's ethical lapses, Edward Snowden transformed into a whistleblower in 2013, unveiling thousands of classified documents. Global media giants like the Washington Post, the New York Times, the Guardian, Der Spiegel, and Le Monde amplified the disclosure. Snowden's collaboration with journalists exposed the extensive reach of the NSA's mass surveillance machinery, revealing cellphone tracking, email harvesting, and global espionage. The revelations included the United States spying on allies like Germany, France, the UK, Brazil, and Mexico. Subsequently, Snowden was charged with theft of government property and violation of the Espionage Act of 1917 by U.S. federal prosecutors.

In 2013, Edward Snowden sought refuge in Hong Kong, planning to stay as long as permitted. Initially residing in the Mira Hotel, he later found shelter in various apartments alongside fellow asylum-seekers. With his US passport revoked, Snowden journeyed to Moscow, Russia, securing temporary asylum for a year. Subsequently, he obtained a three-year residency permit, enabling unrestricted travel within Russia and brief ventures abroad. In 2019, changes in Russian legislation introduced the possibility of a permanent residency permit, a status granted to Snowden in 2020.

Born on June 21, 1983, in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, Edward Snowden's early life was influenced by his parents, Lonnie Snowden (a United States Coast Guard officer) and Elizabeth Snowden (a clerk in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland). With his older sister named Jessica, Snowden's family moved to Fort Meade, Maryland, during his childhood.

Snowden secretly married blogger and acrobat Lindsay Mills in 2017. Lindsay joined him in exile in Russia in 2014. The couple began dating in 2009, predating the NSA surveillance disclosures. Their family expanded with the arrival of a son in December 2020. Snowden's journey reflects a complex interplay of professional dedication, activism, and the pursuit of a life beyond the spotlight.

Despite his fugitive status, Edward Snowden has maintained a robust media presence post-NSA disclosure, commanding significant earnings from digital speaking engagements. In 2014, he addressed the South by Southwest interactive technology conference in Austin, Texas, and participated in a TED event in Vancouver via teleconference. Snowden also featured in conferences like LibrePlanet and the Media Lab's Forbidden Research event at MIT. He was also interviewed on "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" and played a role in the Oscar-winning 2014 documentary "Citizenfour," directed by Laura Poitras. In early 2016, Snowden became the president of the Freedom of the Press Foundation, a San Francisco–based nonprofit that protects journalists from hacking and government surveillance.

