Edward Norton, the acclaimed American actor, producer, and tech-savvy investor, boasts of an impressive net worth of $300 million, earned from a multifaceted career marked by critically acclaimed roles. Norton gained recognition as an actor in movies such as "Primal Fear," "Fight Club," and "The Illusionist," and made shrewd investments in technology to boost his financial portfolio.

What are Edward Norton's sources of income?

Winner Edward Norton at Golden Globes Awards Show 1997 | Getty Images | Photo by Bob Riha Jr

Edward Norton's income primarily stems from his thriving career as an actor and filmmaker and he has also cultivated substantial income as a tech-savvy investor. He is also among the pioneering backers of Uber, and holds the distinction of being the very first individual, outside of Uber founder Travis Kalanick's family, to utilize the ride-sharing service in Los Angeles.

Edward Norton's salary

Norton, a Hollywood heavyweight known for his hit movies, has commanded staggering paychecks, earning a remarkable $2 million for a single film. However, this impressive sum pales in comparison to the eye-popping $3.5 million he received for his iconic role in "Fight Club."

Global Wildlife Conservation Presents Wild Night For Wildlife 2019 | Getty Images | Photo by Michael Kovac

A look at Edward Norton's assets

Norton, despite his substantial wealth, prioritizes environmental consciousness over ostentatious displays of luxury. He has shown a keen interest in sustainable transportation and owns a hydrogen-powered luxury sedan, the BMW Hydrogen 7. In terms of real estate, Edward Norton's notable acquisition is the John Lautner-designed Stevens House, an architectural masterpiece nestled along 37 feet of pristine beachfront, for $11.8 million.

Edward Norton at El Misterio De Glass Onion" Madrid Premiere | Getty Images | Photo by Pablo Cuadra

Edward Norton's net worth over the years

2023 $300 Million 2022 $285 Million 2021 $260 Million 2020 $235 Million

Edward Norton's Social Media Following

Instagram 455,000 followers Facebbok 1.8 Million followers Twitter 2 Million Followers

"The Maldonado Miracle" Party Edward Norton | Getty Images | Photo by Randall Michelson Archive

Personal life

In the 1990s, Norton was romantically linked to renowned stars like Salma Hayek and Courtney Love. However, he later found love with Canadian film producer Shauna Robertson, whom he proposed to in 2011. The couple got married in 2012 and welcomed a son in 2013, marking the beginning of their family life.

Awards and recognition

One of his most notable achievements was his Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in his debut film, "Primal Fear" (1996). This breakout role not only launched Norton's career but also garnered critical acclaim. Nominated for three Academy Awards, Norton won one for Best Supporting Actor for his role in "Birdman" (2014). Norton has also received Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards and nominations.

FAQs

What is Edward Norton known for?

Norton's notable films include Fight Club, 25th Hour, and The Hulk.

Which instrument does Edward Norton play?

Edward Norton's Guitar Skills Landed Him a Role in Glass Onion.

Can Edward Norton speak Japanese?

Yes, he can speak Japanese fluently. He can also speak Spanish and French.

