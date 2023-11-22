What Is Soccer Star Carlos Tevez's Net Worth?

Name Carlos Tevez Net Worth $40 Million Salary $16.3 Million Sources of Income Sports Gender Male Date of Birth Feb 5, 1984 Age 39 years Nationality Argentine Profession Football manager

Carlos Tevez, the Argentine soccer coach, and former player often called “The Apache,” has an estimated net worth of $40 million. Tevez's football journey includes stints with Boca Juniors, Corinthians, West Ham United, and Manchester City. He represented Argentina in two World Cups and four Copa America tournaments, clinching a gold medal in the 2004 Olympics. The athlete also takes a keen interest in music and showcases his musical talents by singing alongside his brother Diego. Their song "Lose Your Control" gained immense popularity in Argentina.

Tevez's prolific soccer career spans remarkable tenures across renowned clubs. His historic move to Manchester City in 2009 contributed to various Premier League titles. Tevez showcased his skills in Serie A with Juventus in 2013. Tevez's groundbreaking move to Shanghai Shenhua in 2016 made him one of the highest-paid footballers globally.

Salary

In January 2005, Tevez transferred to Brazilian club Corinthians for a reported $16 million in cash. The deal, facilitated by Kia Joorabchian, marked the largest transfer in South American football. Tevez's leadership led Corinthians to victory in the 2005 Campeonato Brasileiro, and he became the first non-Brazilian player since 1976 to be named the league's best player. In December 2016, Tevez inked a two-year deal with Shanghai Shenhua in the Chinese Super League, fetching an annual salary of $41 million or $820,000 per week.

The Argentine forward owns an Audi R8, Bentley Continental GT, Porsche Panamera, Porsche Cayenne, Range Rover, and a Hummer H2. His Bentley Continental GT, associated with a speeding incident in 2011, carries a price tag of $220,000.

Carlos Alberto Martínez was born on February 5, 1984, in Ciudadela, Buenos Aires Province, Argentina. His commitment to his roots is evident in his strong ties with his birthplace and upbringing in the neighborhood of Ejercito de Los Andes, also known as "Fuerte Apache." His marriage to Vanessa Mansilla in December 2016 added a new chapter in his life, and together, they have two daughters, Florencia and Katia.

On June 21, 2022, Tevez, following his retirement from professional playing, assumed the role of head coach for Rosario Central in the Argentine Primera División. However, after a brief five-month tenure, he resigned after the 2022 Argentine Primera División season. In August 2023, he took on the managerial position at Independiente, a prominent Argentine football club.

South American Footballer of the Year (2003, 2004, 2005)

South American Team of the Year (2003, 2004, 2005)

Copa Libertadores MVP Award (2003)

Summer Olympics Golden Boot (2004)

Player of the Year of Argentina (2003, 2004)

Argentine Sportsperson of the Year (2004)

Premier League Golden Boot (2010–11)

What does Carlos Tevez's neck tattoo "Fuerte Apache" signify?

Carlos Tevez's neck tattoo is a tribute to his roots, specifically the neighborhood where he grew up, symbolizing his pride and strong connection to his hometown.

Has Carlos Tevez been involved in philanthropy?

Yes, Carlos Tevez has actively participated in charitable initiatives, supporting underprivileged communities in Argentina and using his platform to make a positive impact in society.

When did Carlos Tevez announce his retirement from professional football?

Carlos Tevez announced his retirement in June 2022.

