Name Gael García Bernal Net Worth $12 million Gender Male Date of Birth Nov 30, 1978 Age 44 Years Nationality Mexico Profession Actor, Film Producer, Television Producer, Film director

Gael García Bernal, a Mexican actor, director, and producer, boasts a net worth of $12 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. He's renowned for his roles in acclaimed Spanish-language movies like "Amores Perros", "Y Tu Mamá También", "Bad Education", "The Motorcycle Diaries" and "No". Bernal has also graced several English-language films, including "A Little Bit of Heaven," "Rosewater", and "Old". On the small screen, he earned a Golden Globe Award for his role in the Amazon streaming series "Mozart in the Jungle" and appeared in the Disney+ special "Werewolf by Night".

How much was Gael García Bernal paid for "The Mother"?

Gael García Bernal earned a substantial salary of $350,000 for his role in the film "The Mother," per Showbizgalore. This compensation reflected not only his established acting prowess but also the demand for his talent in the film industry. His involvement in the project added value to the production, showcasing his ability to bring depth and authenticity to his characters.

Production venture

Longtime friends and creative collaborators, Diego Luna and Gael Garcia Bernal have launched the Mexican production company La Corriente del Golfo, per The Hollywood Reporter. Their involvement extends beyond the realms of acting, encompassing producing, directing, and a strong commitment to political and social activism. They co-founded the documentary film festival Ambulante 14 years ago, using it as a platform to address crucial issues such as immigration and Mexico's drug war. Under their new production banner, they continue to support projects with a social conscience, guided by their shared vision of making a positive impact on the world. Subsequently, García Bernal went on to establish the Ambulante Documentary Film Festival and played a pivotal role in the inception of the Amnesty International short documentary series titled "Los Invisibles".

Image Source: Gael García Bernal attends the 2023 Sundance Film Festival "Cassandro" / Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Gael García Bernal's social media following

Instagram 748K followers Twitter 2.4 million followers

Gael García Bernal's was born on November 30, 1978, in Guadalajara, Mexico. He is the child of actor and director José Ángel García and actress and former model Patricia Bernal. During his youth, he had a stepfather, Sergio Yazbek, and from this union, he has two half-siblings named Darío and Tamara.

Between 2006 and 2014, García Bernal was romantically involved with Argentine actress Dolores Fonzi, and together, they welcomed a son named Lázaro and a daughter named Libertad. Subsequently, in 2019, García Bernal began dating Mexican journalist Fernanda Aragonés, and they expanded their family with the birth of their child in 2021.

In 2016, Gael García Bernal achieved a remarkable feat in his career by clinching the Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for his role in "Mozart in the Jungle".

Image Source: Gael García Bernal speaks during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival/David Becker/Getty Images

