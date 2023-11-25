Name Suzanne Collins Net Worth $90 Million Sources of Income Writing Gender Female Date of Birth Aug 10, 1962 Age 61 years Nationality American Profession Author, Screenwriter

Suzanne Collins is an American author best known for "The Hunger Games" trilogy as well as the spinoffs that followed its success, and has earned a $90 million net worth thanks to royalties from book sales as well as proceeds from screen adaptations. She started off in the early '90s by writing TV shows for children as a part of the staff on Nickelodeon. Collins is responsible for hits like, "Clarissa Explains it All" and "The Mystery Files of Shelby Woo." She has also served as the head writer for Scholastic's "Clifford's Puppy Days". She has received a Writers Guild of America nomination in animation for co-writing the critically acclaimed Christmas special "Santa Baby."

Suzanne Collin's net worth is associated with her earnings from the popular "Hunger Games" books and film franchise. She has reportedly sold more than 100 million copies as of 2023, while her work has been adapted into blockbusters.

At the beginning of her days as a writer, Collins also worked on shows such as "Oswald", "Wow! Wow! Wubbzy!", and "Little Bear." She wrote her first children's book named "Gregor the Overlander" which was the first book of the bestselling series " The Underland Chronicle" that was inspired by "Alice in Wonderland." Between 2003 and 2007, she penned a number of books including, " Underland Chronicles: Gregor the Overlander", "Gregor and the Prophecy of Bane", "Gregor and the Curse of the Warmbloods", "Gregor and the Marks of Secret", as well as "Gregor and the Code of Claw."

The first installment of The Hunger Games series was published in the year 2008 and was released by Scholastic Press. The second book followed in the year 2009 and the third and the final one came in 2010. The trilogy was on The New York Times Best Seller list for more than 60 weeks, as per Scholastic's newsroom.

In 2019, she announced that she had penned a prequel to "The Hunger Games" called "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes." By the year 2021, Lionsgate Entertainment confirmed that an adaptation of the book will be made soon. Collins has also released an autobiographical picture book, "Year of the Jungle," illustrated by James Proimos.

Collins was born in Hartford, Connecticut on August 10, 1962, to a US Air Force officer who served in the Korean and Vietnam wars and grew up with her three elder siblings. She spent her childhood in the eastern United States and graduated from the Alabama School of Fine Arts. Collins was married to Charles Pryor from 1992 to 2005 and the couple had two children.

California Young Reader Medal- In 2011.

Best Books of the Year: Children's Fiction- by Publishers Weekly.

The Underland Chronicle was Included in the ALA Notable Children's Book list in 2008.

CYBIL Award - Winner in 2008.

KIRKUS - Best Young Adult Book of 2008.

The Underland Chronicle was Included in Best Books of 2008 by the School Library Journal.

NAIBA Children's Novel Award- Winner in 2004.

Authors Guild Award for Distinguished Service to the Literary Community- Winner in 2016.

