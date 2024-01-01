Name Richard Armitage Net Worth $2 Million Source of Income Acting, and Voice Acting Gender Male Date of Birth Aug 22, 1971 Age 52 Nationality British Profession Actor, Voice Actor

Best known for his role in "The Hobbit" trilogy, British actor Richard Armitage is also known for appearing in many productions like, "Annie Get Your Gun," and "42nd Street," and has earned a $2 million net worth. He studied at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art and was also a part of the Royal Shakespeare Company. He has appeared in "North & South" on the BBC before scoring parts in "Macbeth."

Most of Armitage's net worth is attributed to his career as an actor and voice actor. After he completed his degree in performing arts from Pattinson College in 1988, Armitage joined the Nachtcircus in Budapest for six months to obtain his Equity Card, a requirement at the time for entertainment professionals to work in the UK. He later returned to the UK and started working as an assistant choreographer to Kenn Oldfield, before enrolling at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts in 1993 to study acting. "I needed to do something a bit more truthful than musical theatre. For me, it was a bit too theatrical and all about standing on stage and showing off. I was looking for something else, so that's why I went back to drama school," he said in an interview in 2010, according to The One Ring.

Armitage landed his first lead role in the BBC adaptation of Elizabeth Gaskell's "North & South." He later played Peter MacDuff's in Macbeth as part of BBC Shakespeare Re-Told stories. He was also seen in "The Impressionist" and later appeared in the independent film called, "Frozen." He was later cast in "Robin Hood" and was also seen in the two-part 2006/07 Christmas/New Year special of "The Vicar of Dibley."

He played the role of Thorin Oakenshield in the three-film production of "The Hobbit" and was also seen in the sequels, "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey" in 2012, "The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug" in 2013, and "The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies." He has also appeared as John Proctor in The Old Vic's production of "The Crucible" and later was seen in "Alice Through the Looking Glass" as King Oleron. He was also seen in Julie Delpy's film, "My Zoe" and later joined the cast of "The Lodge."

Armitage was born in Leicester, England, the younger son of Margaret, a secretary, and Joh Armitage who was an engineer. He grew up with his older brother Chris and attended the Huncote Community Primary School in Huncote, Blaby District, Leicestershire. He later showed interest in music, secured a grant from the Leicestershire Authority, and attended Pattinson College where he specialized in performing arts.

In 2023, Armitage publicly came out as gay, and later said that he had also come out to his family at the age of 19 but was not comfortable telling the world then.

Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, USA- Winner in 2016 for "Hannibal" and Winner in 2015 for "The Hobbit"

Monte-Carlo TV Festival- Nominated in 2009 for Outstanding Drama

SFX Awards, UK- Nominated in 2-13 for "The Hobbit"

TV Quick Awards, UK- Nominated in 2008 for "MI-5"

Empire Awards, UK- Nominated in 2015 and 2014 for "The Hobbit"

Fangoria Chainsaw Awards- Winner in 2016 for "Hannibal"

CinEuphoria Awards- Nominate din 2014 for "The Hobbit"

Behind the Voice Actors Awards- Nomintyaed in 2018 for Castlevania.

Newcastle International Film Festival- Nominated in 2018, for I Am Urban.

What is Richard Armitage best known for?

He is best known for playing Thorin Oakenshield in Peter Jackson's "The Hobbit" trilogy

Does Richard Armitage have Instagram?

Yes, his official handle is Richard Armitage (@richardcarmitage).

Who did Richard Armitage play in "The Lord of the Rings"?

Richard Armitage played Thorin Oakenshield in "The Lord of the Rings."