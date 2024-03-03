Influencer Demonstrates how a Simple Act of Bringing Doughnuts Could Earn you a Flight Upgrade

Free flight upgrades are one of the most coveted perks that travelers across the globe can hope for. Moving from the mundane economy class travel to the luxurious first class experience can feel like winning the jackpot. The comfort of business class along with amenities and glamor are often reserved for elite frequent flyers or those willing to shell out extra cash.

In a viral TikTok clip shared from Kybe Travel’s podcast, "Are You Tripping?" former "Love Island" contestant Antigoni Buxton divulged her ingenious method for potentially snagging a free flight upgrade. What is Buxton's hack? Bring a box of doughnuts aboard the flight as a token of appreciation for the flight staff. According to her friend, who happens to be a flight attendant, this simple act of kindness could pave the way to an upgraded seat. Buxton herself attests to its success, claiming, "I did it once and it worked!"

Inspired by Buxton's revelation, YouTuber Zac Allsop decided to put a similar strategy to the test. In his video, titled, "I Tested Unethical Life Hacks," Allsop purchased Starbucks gift cards for the flight attendants in hopes of securing an upgrade. To his delight, his efforts paid off as he found himself comfortably nestled in a first-class seat.

While these anecdotes paint a picture of a simple and effective way to upgrade your flying experience, it's essential to approach the concept realistically. Kate Staniforth, Head of Marketing at Travel Republic, offers a sobering perspective on the likelihood of success with such tactics. She notes that while flight attendants may appreciate gestures like bringing gifts onboard, the chances of receiving a free upgrade remain slim.

Staniforth advises travelers to explore more conventional avenues for securing upgrades, such as purchasing them in advance or inquiring at the airline counter upon arrival. By checking for availability and remaining flexible with travel plans, passengers may increase their chances of scoring an upgrade. Additionally, arriving early at the airport enhances the likelihood of securing any available upgrades.

Recently TikTok user, @AroundTheAtlas spilled the beans on a travel hack that promises massive flight savings in a viral video that amassed over 4.3 million views. The TikTok video takes viewers through a four-step process that promises to unlock a world of ridiculously cheap flights. All you need to do is enter your starting location, choose a return flight, select "Anywhere" as your destination, and voila, you're on the brink of scoring unbelievably affordable flights. In the video, the TikTok user shows the diverse array of destinations Google Flights presents, some with jaw-dropping price tags as low as $32.62. The astonishment is palpable as @AroundTheAtlas ponders, "Did I just unlock a cheat code or did everyone know about this?"

For those seeking a more reliable path to a premium flying experience, patience, diligence, and a willingness to explore traditional upgrade options may ultimately prove more fruitful. So, while the allure of a free upgrade is undoubtedly enticing, remember to approach the journey with a realistic mindset and an open heart. Who knows? Your next flight might just hold a pleasant surprise in store.

