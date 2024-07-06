Former eBay seller alerts users about a major 'return' loophole that leads to losses

The seller shared a video elaborating on how the platform is forcing people to scam customers to protect themselves from losing money on returns.

There is fierce competition going on among e-commerce platforms. Most big platforms have dipped into reselling and veterans like eBay are feeling the heat too. One TikTok creator is now claiming that the competition has now forced eBay to take some grey measures. Hazel (@theehazeldomain), who was a seller on eBay, shared a video elaborating on how the platform is allegedly forcing sellers to scam customers to protect themselves from losing money on returns. The creator has urged everyone to neither buy nor sell anything on eBay.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @theehazeldomain

In the caption of her video, Hazel clarifies that she doesn’t use the platform anymore. She begins by her experience of selling a cellphone on the platform. She says that the woman who bought the phone somehow expected a plan to be included with the phone. While it is common knowledge that buyers need to get their plans, Hazel says she did clarify the terms as well. However, the woman was not happy and opened a case with eBay.

Hazel says she had the no-returns policy opted for as a seller. Despite this, eBay sided with the customer and provided her with a shipping label to return the item. What was more infuriating for Hazel was that eBay charged her for the shipping and made her pay for the refund as well.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @theehazeldomain

Since she had a no-return policy, she contacted eBay to find a resolution. However, she claims that eBay turned her down saying they can do nothing about it. Hazel says that multiple customer executives of eBay recommended she provide 30-day free returns to prevent such a case from happening in the future. Hazel claims that the representatives told her that if she did so, then eBay would provide her protection and remove any negative feedback from such transactions. Furthermore, Hazel says that the representatives even told her that she could claim a case to only give the buyer a partial refund in case of a return.

In simple words, eBay told Hazel that by offering free returns, she could fraudulently claim that the buyer had returned a damaged item and issue only a partial return, and “eBay would have her back.”

Screenshots from the comments | TikTok | @theehazeldomain

Hazel explains that since most platforms like Amazon, Walmart, and more, offer free returns, eBay is trying to compete with them by forcing sellers to provide free 30-day returns. And as an incentive, the platform is allowing sellers to scam buyers in return. Before ending her video, Hazel clarified that she asked multiple support executives about this, and all of them gave the same answer. Thus, she recommends all her viewers to stay away from the platform, both as a customer and seller.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @theehazeldomain

In the comments, several sellers came forward to share similar experiences on the platform. “The same thing happened to me recently! People are wilding out. You can’t leave negative feedback anymore for buyers. It is SO frustrating,” wrote user @oncidium99.

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @latinalucykitty

However, some sellers seemed to have a better experience with eBay. “I sold a digital SLR camera without a lens and the buyer tried to claim that it wouldn’t work as is without a lens and eBay sided with me. This was a few years ago though,” wrote another user @mrpapadorgio.

