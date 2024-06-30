Millionaire Real Estate Agent Shares the Best Financial Advice He Has Received From The Rich

"You start comparing yourself to other people. There's always going to be somebody richer. There's always going to be somebody faking it more," he says.

Financial advice is not always about saving money but sometimes about your perspective towards it. The TikTok page, @theschoolofhardknocks is a vox pop channel where you will find many wealthy people talking about all things money. In an interview, the page's host asked Todd Nepola, a popular real estate agent, to talk about the best financial advice that he had received throughout his lifetime. Nepola said that the place where he worked allowed him to talk to some of the wealthiest people in the city. "You know, as I told you, I was very lucky, I started washing cars and boats for very wealthy people, and what I found is the wealthier the people, the more they wanted to help me as a young kid, and maybe they saw a part of themselves in me and they wanted to give me that value."

TikTok | heschoolofhardknocks

After this, he talked about the advice that came in handy, "Don't count on other people's money." He then talks about how people get so busy with what other people have that they end up buying things they cannot afford. "So much of what the young generation sees today, all over the place, is fake. You start comparing yourself to other people. There's always going to be somebody richer. There's always going to be somebody faking it more."

He says how all of this will make people feel insecure. "I could right now on Instagram, and show you a thousand kids that look like they are doing great, and it could make you feel bad about yourself." He concludes by saying that young people need to start worrying about themselves. "Go at your own pace, and it'll work out fine" to which the host says, "Beautiful answer."

Wealth Finder | TikTok

Many headed to the comment section to talk about how useful the advice was. "This advice has been saving me from day one," writes Cini_man while another writes, "Solid advice. Everyone is going broke trying to buy bigger, nicer houses and cars when they don’t need them."

Comparison culture is a phenomenon affecting the younger generations to quite a huge extent. A survey conducted by YourTango back in September 2023 shed light on the adverse effects of comparison culture. 71% of the 723 respondents said that social media was adding to comparison culture the most, followed by Ads and entertainment, which was at 20%, followed by family (6%) and others (3%).

Veronica Michelle | TikTok

Moreover, 62% of the respondents admitted that comparison culture was significantly problematic in their lives, as per the survey. Curbing activities like scrolling social media, observing people in real life, and watching being alone with one's thoughts can lead to the amplification of these feelings. The survey also saw that 60% of the adults felt "inadequate" after comparing themselves to others on social media while 73% say there is a correlation between Comparison Culture and depression or other mental health challenges.

The survey also found that there was an increase in the comparison culture compared to that of the last decade. On the bright side, many also reported feeling motivated after comparing themselves to others.

For more such videos, follow, @theschoolofhardknocks on TikTok.