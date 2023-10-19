What is Supermodel Paulina Porizkova's Net Worth?

Name Paulina Porizkova Net Worth $10 Million Sources of Income Modeling, acting Gender Female Date of Birth Apr 9, 1965 Age 58 years Nationality Czech Republic Profession Female

Model and actress Paulina Porizkova, who came from from the Czech Republic, established herself as a model in the States. Porizkova was one of the highest-paid models in the '90s and later received praise for her performances in films as well. However, after her husband Ric Ocasek passed away, she was left out of his will. At the time, she hardly had any liquid assets and she borrowed money from friends and sold her New York townhouse where she had lived for more than 30 years. As of 2023, Paulina Porizkova's net worth is around $10 million.

Porizkova made her wealth mostly through her career as a model. At her peak, she worked with numerous leading brands. She was also the first model to be featured in the Sport Illustrated swimsuit issue which made her extremely popular in the fashion industry. One of the reported deals that she made with luxury brand Estée Lauder got her close to $6 million back in 1988. In 1995, she earned close to $42 million before taxes.

Paulina Porizkova was born in Prostejov, Czech Republic. She spent most of her childhood with her grandparents as her parents had fled the former Czechoslovakia during the Warsaw Pact Invasion. She was barred from being reunited with her parents by the government of the time and it was not until seven years later that she would finally see them.

She began modeling in the early '80s and garnered traction in both Europe and the States. She was seen on the covers of magazines like Glamour, Cosmopolitan, Vogue, and Elle. She then appeared on Sports Illustrated and later seen in projects like "Anna", "Knots", "Her Alibi" and also "Jane by Design". Porizkova went on to become a writer for publications like Modelinia and The Huffington Post.

She once had a townhouse in New York that she shared with her late husband. However, after his death, she was met with some unforeseen circumstances and was forced to sell the townhouse for $10 million. She later bought a house in New York and shared her moving-in with her followers on social media. “Coming full circle. As I already mentioned, my new apartment is literally next door to my very first apartment in this city, which I rented in 1983!," she wrote on Instagram.

She was married to rockstar Ric Ocasek from 1989 until his death in 2019. The couple had met when she was only 19 years old and had been hired to appear in the music video for The Cars' song "Drive". Ocasek was married at the time and later got a divorce to marry Paulina. The two shared a 6,000-square-foot townhouse in New York City for $2.5 in which they lived for over 30 years. This is the house she was forced to sell after his death as she hardly had any liquid assets after being cut out from his will. The two also co-owned a 5.5-acre country property 90 miles north of NYC which she continues to own to this day.

Does Paulina Porizkova have a daughter?

She had two children, Jonathan Raven Ocasek and Oliver Orion Ocasek.

What is Paulina Porizkova famous for?

She is a model famous for working with many leading brands back in the '90s.

