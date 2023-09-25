Name Steve Young Net Worth $200 Million Gender Male DOB Oct 11, 1961 Age 61 Nationality United States of America Profession American football player

Steve Young stands out in the world of sports as a unique figure with a keen financial holding that enabled him to substantially expand upon his initial triumph as a prominent quarterback. During his football career, Steve Young gained recognition for his remarkable passing skills. He retired with the highest passer rating among all NFL quarterbacks. Today, he is an investor, and sports commentator with a net worth of $200 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Young has demonstrated his prowess as a competent entrepreneur.

Former NFL player and ESPN analyst Steve Young throws a football before the start of a game / Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Steve Young embarked on his professional football journey in the United States Football League (USFL) in 1984. He inked a $40 million deal with the Los Angeles Express and agreed to spread the payments over 40 years to ease the financial burden on the struggling team. Unfortunately, both the Express and the entire USFL eventually faced demise. Initially, it was expected that Young would continue to receive his annual installments from the $40 million contract. However, due to the team's financial woes, he later settled for a sum of $1.4 million.

Given the dire situation of the Express, Young's transition to the NFL became inevitable. He bought out his contract and signed with the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Young joined a team that consistently suffered more than 10 losses per season, and his presence as quarterback didn't significantly alter their fortunes.

ESPN analyst Steve Young reacts during a game between the New Orleans Saints and the Houston Texans / Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

In 1994, Steve Young earned a Juris Doctor degree from BYU, and his keen interest in finance positioned him for a prosperous business career following his football retirement. This led him to co-found an equity firm in 2007 alongside billionaire Jon M. Huntsman and Robert C. Gay. Steve Young currently holds the position of managing director at this equity firm Huntsman Gay Global Capital (HGGC).

During his time as a commentator on "Monday Night Football," Steve Young had an annual salary of $2 million.

Steve Young owns a residence in Old Palo Alto, a prestigious neighborhood in California that's favored by many tech billionaires from Silicon Valley. It's worth noting that Steve Jobs, the co-founder of Apple, also had a home in Old Palo Alto at one point.

Jon Steven Young, known as Steve Young, was born on October 11, 1961, in Salt Lake City, Utah. He attended high school in Connecticut, where his athletic prowess quickly became evident, particularly in scoring touchdowns during rushing plays. Young was not only a standout football player but also a versatile athlete, serving as the captain of the basketball and baseball teams. Football was a family tradition for Steve Young as his father had a memorable football career at BYU in the 1950s.

In 2000, Steve Young tied the knot with Barbara Graham with whom he shares four children. The experience of fatherhood inspired Steve Young to write his autobiography, titled, "QB: My Life Behind the Spiral."

What awards did Steve Young win?

Young, one of the most accurate passers in league history, was named All-Pro in 1992, 1993, 1994, and 1998 and earned All-NFC honors three times.

Why is Steve Young so famous?

Young is one of the most accurate passers in league history.

What is Steve Young doing now?

Young will help coach the Menlo School girls' flag football team in Atherton, California.

