What Is Tennis Legend Steffi Graf's Net Worth?
|Name
|Steffi Graf
|Net Worth
|$145 Million
|Salary
|$1 Million+
|Annual Income
|$12 Million+
|Gender
|Female
|DOB
|Jun 14, 1969
|Age
|54
|Nationality
|Germany
|Profession
|Tennis player
|Sources of Income
|Professional Tennis, Endorsements
Steffi Graf, a prominent figure in the world of tennis, boasts a remarkable net worth of $145 million. This substantial wealth isn't solely attributed to her successful career on the court but also encompasses the shared fortune with her husband, retired tennis legend Andre Agassi. Graf's journey in the tennis arena is adorned with numerous achievements, making her one of the most iconic players in the history of the sport.
What are Steffi Graf's sources of income?
Steffi Graf's $145 million net worth finds its roots in various sources of income that have contributed to her substantial wealth. While her tennis prowess brought her significant earnings from tournament prizes, endorsements played an equally crucial role in building her financial empire.
Tournament earnings
Over her illustrious career, Steffi Graf amassed an impressive $21 million from tournament prizes, an amount that translates to around $40 million in today's currency. However, her earnings extended far beyond the court, with lucrative endorsement deals contributing significantly to her wealth accumulation.
Steffi Graf's endorsements
The impact of Graf's prowess extended beyond the tennis court, with various endorsements contributing substantially to her wealth. Sporting Adidas apparel and sneakers, she became a recognizable face of the brand's St. Graf Pro line.
Steffi Graf's social venture
Steffi established herself as the founder and chairperson of Children for Tomorrow, a non-profit foundation dedicated to supporting traumatized children. This venture showcases her commitment to making a positive impact on society while contributing to her overall net worth.
Steffi Graf's earnings by year
|Year
|Earnings
|1985
|$1.5 million
|1988
|$4.2 million
|1993
|$5.8 million
|1997
|$3.9 million
Steffi Graf's Social Media following
Steffi Graf's influence isn't confined to the tennis court; she has also made a mark in the digital realm with a significant social media following.
|Social Media
|Followers
|564K
Steffi Graf's personal life and achievements
Steffi Graf's journey extends beyond her accomplishments in tennis. Her personal life is intertwined with her husband Andre Agassi, with whom she shares a partnership in both life and wealth. The couple resides in the Summerlin community of the Las Vegas Valley and has two children. Moreover, Graf's commitment to philanthropy is evident through her foundation, Children for Tomorrow, which reflects her desire to make a difference.
Steffi Graf secured victory at the Berlin tournament, successfully defended her French Open title, and showcased her prowess by triumphing over Navratilova at Wimbledon in 1988. This achievement marked her attainment of the Grand Slam title. The 1988 French Open marked her first triumph, followed by an Australian Open win in the subsequent year. The pinnacle of her career arrived during the 1988 Seoul Olympics, where she clinched the gold medal, becoming the sole Golden Slam victor in history. Despite battling injuries, she claimed three out of four Grand Slam titles in 1993 and continued to amass victories until her 1999 retirement.
FAQs
What is Steffi Graf's net worth?
Steffi Graf's net worth is an estimated $145 million.
What are Steffi Graf's major achievements?
Steffi Graf's accomplishments include winning 22 Grand Slam singles titles, being ranked world number one for a record 377 weeks, and completing the Golden Slam—a feat that involves winning all four Grand Slam titles and an Olympic gold medal in a single year.
Who is Steffi Graf married to?
Steffi Graf is married to American tennis legend Andre Agassi.
