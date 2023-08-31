Name Steffi Graf Net Worth $145 Million Salary $1 Million+ Annual Income $12 Million+ Gender Female DOB Jun 14, 1969 Age 54 Nationality Germany Profession Tennis player Sources of Income Professional Tennis, Endorsements

Steffi Graf, a prominent figure in the world of tennis, boasts a remarkable net worth of $145 million. This substantial wealth isn't solely attributed to her successful career on the court but also encompasses the shared fortune with her husband, retired tennis legend Andre Agassi. Graf's journey in the tennis arena is adorned with numerous achievements, making her one of the most iconic players in the history of the sport.

Also Read: The Richest Criminals in the History of All Time

Steffi Graf joins the 21st Keep Memory Alive "Power of Love Gala" in Las Vegas on April 27, 2017, honoring Ronald O. Perelman at MGM Grand Garden Arena./ GettyImages/ Ethan Miller

Steffi Graf's $145 million net worth finds its roots in various sources of income that have contributed to her substantial wealth. While her tennis prowess brought her significant earnings from tournament prizes, endorsements played an equally crucial role in building her financial empire.

Tournament earnings

Also Read: What is 'Shark Tank' Investor Daymond John's Net Worth?

Over her illustrious career, Steffi Graf amassed an impressive $21 million from tournament prizes, an amount that translates to around $40 million in today's currency. However, her earnings extended far beyond the court, with lucrative endorsement deals contributing significantly to her wealth accumulation.

Also Read: What is 'Man Of Steel' Director Zack Snyder's Net Worth in 2023?

The impact of Graf's prowess extended beyond the tennis court, with various endorsements contributing substantially to her wealth. Sporting Adidas apparel and sneakers, she became a recognizable face of the brand's St. Graf Pro line.

Steffi established herself as the founder and chairperson of Children for Tomorrow, a non-profit foundation dedicated to supporting traumatized children. This venture showcases her commitment to making a positive impact on society while contributing to her overall net worth.

Year Earnings 1985 $1.5 million 1988 $4.2 million 1993 $5.8 million 1997 $3.9 million

Steffi Graf's influence isn't confined to the tennis court; she has also made a mark in the digital realm with a significant social media following.

Social Media Followers Facebook 564K

Steffi Graf's journey extends beyond her accomplishments in tennis. Her personal life is intertwined with her husband Andre Agassi, with whom she shares a partnership in both life and wealth. The couple resides in the Summerlin community of the Las Vegas Valley and has two children. Moreover, Graf's commitment to philanthropy is evident through her foundation, Children for Tomorrow, which reflects her desire to make a difference.

Steffi Graf secured victory at the Berlin tournament, successfully defended her French Open title, and showcased her prowess by triumphing over Navratilova at Wimbledon in 1988. This achievement marked her attainment of the Grand Slam title. The 1988 French Open marked her first triumph, followed by an Australian Open win in the subsequent year. The pinnacle of her career arrived during the 1988 Seoul Olympics, where she clinched the gold medal, becoming the sole Golden Slam victor in history. Despite battling injuries, she claimed three out of four Grand Slam titles in 1993 and continued to amass victories until her 1999 retirement.

Teekanne brand ambassador Steffi Graf poses during the presentation of a new product, Teekanne Tealounge System, on September 17, 2014, in Hamburg, Germany/GettyImages/ Markus Hibbeler

What is Steffi Graf's net worth?

Steffi Graf's net worth is an estimated $145 million.

What are Steffi Graf's major achievements?

Steffi Graf's accomplishments include winning 22 Grand Slam singles titles, being ranked world number one for a record 377 weeks, and completing the Golden Slam—a feat that involves winning all four Grand Slam titles and an Olympic gold medal in a single year.

Who is Steffi Graf married to?

Steffi Graf is married to American tennis legend Andre Agassi.

More from MARKETREALIST

Here are Top 10 Richest Criminals in History, Their Journey Through The Shadows and Their Fortunes

What Is the Net Worth of Illusionist David Copperfield?