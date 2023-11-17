Name Fantasia Net Worth $1 Million Sources of Income Singing, Acting Gender Female Date of Birth Jun 30, 1984 Age 39 years Nationality American Profession Singer, Actress

American R&B singer and actress Fantasia Barrino rose to fame after winning Fox's "American Idol" in 2004. Following her win, she released her debut album, gaining instant success. Beyond her musical achievements, Fantasia garnered critical acclaim for her Broadway appearance in "The Color Purple," earning 12 Grammy nominations for her remarkable performance. She also authored her autobiography titled "Life Is Not a Fairy Tale" and inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame. As of 2023, Fantasia's net worth stands at approximately $1 million.

Fantasia Barrino | Getty Images | Photo by Dave Kotinsky

The R&B singer's income mainly comes from her music career. Her earnings are bolstered by album sales, streaming revenue, and concert performances. She also earns through royalties, benefiting from the success of her music catalog.

Career

After being crowned the winner of "American Idol," Fantasia went on to sign with J Records and 19 Entertainment, eventually releasing her debut album titled, "I Believe." The album hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. She later released her debut studio album, "Free Yourself" which went on to debut at #8 on the Billboard 200. The album spawned some R&B hits like, "Truth Is" and "Free Yourself." The singer did well and was the first artist who spent 14 weeks at the #1 position. She was also named the #1 artist of the Adult Urban Contemporary format for 2005.

Fantasia has also made many television appearances to promote her album. She was also seen as Aretha Franklin in an episode of the series "American Dreams," where she was seen singing the song, "Respect." The singer has also lent her voice on The Simpsons episode "A Star Is Torn" and is also seen as an exaggerated version of herself in "All of Us."

She was seen thrice on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno." Fantasia earned three Grammy nominations for her debut album. Expanding her presence beyond music, she starred in her show, "Fantasia for Real." She went on to release various successful albums, including "Christmas After Midnight" and "Side Effects of You."

Fantasia Monique Barrino was born on June 30, 1984, in High Point, North Carolina. She went to Andrews High School where she was raped by a student. She later learned that she was pregnant and had to drop out of school. At 16, she gave birth to a daughter. The singer married businessman Kendall Taylor on July 18, 2015. The couple has a son together.

During her illustrious career, she secured a prestigious Grammy Award and three Billboard Awards. Recognized for her stellar Broadway performances, she received the Theatre World Award for Outstanding Broadway Debut Performance in 2007. For her contributions to African-American culture, she has been honored with three NAACP Image Awards. Furthermore, she has won two ASCAP Awards, highlighting her creative excellence in music composition.

How old is Fantasia Barrino?

The singer is 39 years old.

What is Fantasia Barrino Known for?

Fantasia Barrino is known for winning the third season of Fox's "American Idol."

Is Fantasia Barrino married?

Yes, she is married to businessman Kendall Taylor.