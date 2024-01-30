What Is 'Shark Tank' Judge Robert Herjavec's Net Worth?

Name Robert Herjavec Net Worth $310 Million Sources of Income Investment, Businesses, Acting Date of Birth September 14, 1962 Age 61 Years Gender Male Nationality Canada, Croatia Profession Businessman, Investor, Actor, Film Producer, Television Personality

The renowned businessman, investor, television personality, host, and actor Robert Herjavec's net worth has reached $310 million. Widely recognized as one of the judges on the ABC series "Shark Tank" and the CBC television series "Dragons' Den," Herjavec has won several awards and secured numerous nominations for his contributions to the entertainment industry. A successful businessman, he received the Ernst & Young Ontario Entrepreneur of the Year Award for Technology in 2012.

TV Personality Robert Herjavec attends The World Dog Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Paul Archuleta

In the mid-1980s, Herjavec ventured into the entertainment industry, working as an assistant director on various productions such as "Cain and Abel" and "The Return of Billy Jack." His involvement extended to being a field producer for Global TV during the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo. During this period, he gained experience and exposure in the field of production.

Stepping into the business sector, Herjavec sought employment between productions and secured a position at Logiquest, selling IBM mainframe emulation boards. Despite being initially unqualified for the role, he persuaded the company to give him a chance by offering to work for free for six months. To support himself during this "free" period, he worked as a waiter. Rapidly progressing through the ranks, he eventually became the General Manager of Logiquest.

After leaving Logiquest in 1990, Herjavec founded BRAK Systems, a Canadian integrator of Internet security software, operating from the basement of his home. BRAK Systems achieved significant success and was eventually sold to AT&T Canada (now Allstream Inc.) in March 2000 for $30.2 million. Subsequently, he assumed the role of Vice President of Sales at Ramp Network, a company later acquired by Nokia for $225 million.

The Herjavec Group, founded by Herjavec in 2003, stands as a successful venture in the field of security solutions integration, reselling, and managed services. Over the years, the company has grown to become one of Canada's fastest-growing technology firms and the largest information technology security provider in the country. Starting with just three employees and $400,000 in sales in the founding year, The Herjavec Group now boasts an annual revenue of $200 million. Later, in 2021, Apax Partners acquired the majority stake in The Herjavec Group, however, Herjavec retained his position of CEO.

Great to be back on stage on the @aspiretour ! It’s incredible to see so many motivated individuals showing up and investing in their personal and professional growth. Thanks for having me @andrewcordle @eddiewilsonofficial @danfleyshman pic.twitter.com/cYD6ZSPj0h — Robert Herjavec (@robertherjavec) January 11, 2024

Other Ventures

Beyond business, Herjavec has made a name for himself in the television industry. He has been a regular on the Canadian CBC Television series "Dragons' Den" and ABC's "Shark Tank." In both shows, aspiring entrepreneurs present their business pitches to a panel of potential investors, with Herjavec participating as one of the investors.

On the show, his most successful investment from "Shark Tank" was $100,000 for a 10% stake in the sweater company Tipsy Elves. He has also invested in the herbal sparkling water company Aura Bora. Moreover, he participated in the 2015 season of the American edition of "Dancing with the Stars," partnered with Australian dancer Kym Johnson, whom he later married.

Herjavec is also an accomplished author. He has authored three books: "Driven: How to Succeed in Business and Life," "The Will to Win: Leading, Competing, Succeeding," and "You Don't Have to Be a Shark: Creating Your Own Success." Each book imparts valuable life and business lessons based on Herjavec's personal experiences.

(L-R) TV personalities Robert Herjavec and others attend the premiere of ABC's "Shark Tank" Season 9 | Getty Images | Photo by David Livingston

(L-R) Haven Mae Herjavec, Kym Herjavec, Robert Herjavec, and Hudson Robert Herjavec attend the Premiere of Disney Junior's "Mira, Royal Detective" | Getty Images | Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

In 1990, Herjavec married Diane Plese, an eye doctor, and together they had three children: Caprice, Skye, and Brendan. However, the couple separated in 2014 due to financial issues, and their divorce was finalized in 2016. Besides the agreed-upon settlement, the actor had to make further payments to cover Plese's additional expenses, eventually reaching a total divorce settlement of $25 million, as mandated by the court.

Following his divorce, Herjavec faced emotional difficulties, even grappling with suicidal thoughts. In 2017, he was caught in a legal dispute when his ex-girlfriend, Danielle Vasinova, accused him of rape, and he, in turn, accused her of attempting to extort money through false sexual assault claims. Both lawsuits were ultimately dismissed in 2018.

Later, in 2015, Herjavec publicly announced his relationship with Kym Johnson, his dance partner from "Dancing With the Stars." The couple tied the knot in 2016 in Los Angeles, California. They have twins: Hudson Robert and Haven Mae.

- Ernst & Young Ontario Award 2012 (Winner): Entrepreneur of the Year

- Young Artist Awards 2020 (Winner): Young Artist Award for Inspiration To Youth In Television

- Primetime Emmy Awards 2020 (Nominee): Outstanding Structured Reality Program for "Shark Tank"

- Primetime Emmy Awards 2020 (Nominee): Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program for "Shark Tank"

- Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 (Nominee): Outstanding Structured Reality Program for "Shark Tank"

- Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 (Nominee): Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program for "Shark Tank"

- Online Film & Television Association 2021 (Nominee): Best Host or Individual Performance in A Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Program for "Shark Tank"

- Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 (Nominee): Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program for "Shark Tank"

- Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 (Nominee): Outstanding Structured Reality Program for "Shark Tank"

"Shark Tank" cast members Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, and Kevin O'Leary | Getty Images | Photo by Michael Tran

Is Robert Herjavec married?

Yes. He is currently married to Kym Herjavec.

How many children does Robert Herjavec have?

Herjavec has five children: Caprice, Skye, Brendan, Haven Mae, and Hudson.

What is the net worth of Robert Herjavec?

The estimated net worth of Robert Herjavec is around $310 million.

Where was Robert Herjavec born?

Herjavec was born in Varaždin, SFR, Yugoslavia.

What is Robert Herjavec known for?

Herjavec is known for his appearances in movies and TV shows. including "DEFCON-4," "Dragons' Den," "Shark Tank," and "Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens."

