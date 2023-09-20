What Is '90210' Star Shannen Doherty's Net Worth?

Name Shannen Doherty Net worth $5 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Acting DOB 12 April 1971 Age 52 years Gender Female Nationality United States of America Profession Actor

Actress, producer, director, and author Shannen Doherty is best known for the role of “Heather Duke” in "Heathers" (1988), “Brenda Walsh” in "Beverly Hills 90210” and Prue Halliwell in "Charmed". She has an estimated net worth of $5 million as of June, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Shannen Doherty poses for a portrait | Getty Images | Photo by Neilson Barnard

Recently, Doherty was showered with love as she reunited with some of her “Beverly Hills 90210” costars for a 90s Con panel in Tampa, Florida. She revealed that she had been living with stage 4 cancer and is currently fighting for her life. Towards the end of the event, Doherty received a standing ovation from the audience, according to People.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Doherty was making $17,500 per episode initially for “Beverly Hills 90210”. For her work in “Charmed”, Doherty made about $75,000 per episode. She also appeared in the 2008 reboot of the show for which she is estimated to have received $40,000 to $50,000 per episode.

Doherty bought a 3,410-square-foot home in Malibu for $2.56 million in 2014. The home built in 1976 features five bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths, a pool, ocean views, and a spa. She listed the home for sale in May 2008 for $4.4 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Doherty was briefly engaged to Max Factor heir Dean Jay Factor, who later filed for a restraining order against her in 1993 alleging physical violence and threats. She married Ashley Hamilton, the son of actor George Hamilton in 1993 and filed for divorce in 1994. Then in 2002, Doherty married Rick Salomon, the former husband of Pamela Anderson and they annulled their marriage after nine months. After that she married photographer Kurt Iswarienko in 2011.

Shannen Doherty and her husband, Kurt Iswarienko at Jennie Garth's 40th birthday celebration | Getty Images | Photo by Angela Weiss

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and it was reported that the disease had spread to her lymph nodes. In 2016, she revealed that she was receiving treatment, and a single mastectomy was performed later in the year. However, surgery revealed that the cancer cells had spread beyond the lymph nodes. Despite announcing that her cancer was in remission in 2017, in 2020, her cancer was back in stage 4. Recently in 2023, she revealed that her cancer had metastasized to her brain and she is fighting for her life.

1993 Bravo Otto Germany: Best Female TV Star (TV-Star w)

1992 Bravo Otto Germany: Best Female TV Star (TV-Star w)

1993 Special Award: Favorite Young Ensemble Cast in a Television Series For “Beverly Hills, 90210”

1992 Winner Young Artist Award: Outstanding Young Ensemble Cast in a Television Series For “Beverly Hills, 90210”

How old is Shannen Doherty?

Shannen Doherty is 52 years old.

How long has Shannen Doherty had cancer?

Doherty first made it public that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015.

Does Shannen Doherty have kids?

Shannen Doherty does not have children.

Why did Prue leave "Charmed"?

Shannen Doherty who played the role of “Prue”, cited her departure from the television series "Charmed" due to interpersonal conflicts and lack of genuine enthusiasm.

What is Shannen Doherty’s net worth?

Shannen Doherty has an estimated net worth of $5 million as of June, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

