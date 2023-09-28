Name Sean Murray Networth $8 Million Salary $300,000 Per Episode Annual Income $3 million + Source of Income Acting, endorsements DOB Nov 15, 1977 Age 45 years old Gender Female Profession Actor Nationality American

Sean Murray, the renowned American actor best known for his portrayal of Special Agent Timothy McGee on the hit TV series "NCIS," and also for silver screen successes such as "Hocus Pocus," has amassed a $30 million net worth. Murray's journey over the past three decades is also marked by appearances on other hit shows such as JAG and ER. The actor who gained fame with a show about naval criminal investigations, grew up on US Naval bases across the globe as the son of a Navy Captain.

Murray's acting career has been his primary source of revenue, after he gained widespread recognition for his role in "NCIS," on which he has been reprising his part for successive seasons and hundreds of episodes, since the show's inception in 2003.

Sean Murray attends 27th annual PaleyFest - "NCIS" at Saban Theatre on March 1, 2010 in Beverly Hills, California/ Photo by Brian To/FilmMagic

As an essential member of the "NCIS" cast, Sean Murray's recent salary per episode is an impressive $300,000. This substantial compensation translates to an estimated $7 million per season even before adding syndication royalties.

In addition to his net worth, Sean Murray and his wife, Carrie James own a home in Encino, California, which they bought for $1.9 million. He also owned a property in LA's Atwater Village neighborhood, which he sold in 2018 for $1.3 million. In April 2021, the couple acquired a 6,5000-square-foot mansion in Tarzana, California, for $4.85 million, and then sold it to Arsenio Hall for a profit of $350,000 after just five months.

Year Earnings 2021 $8 Million 2022 $6 Million 2023 $ 4.5 Million

Social Media Followers Instagram 207,000 Followers Twitter 310,000 Followers

As for his personal life, Murray has been married to Carrie James since November 2005, and the couple have two children. His stepfather, Donald Bellisario, is the creator of "NCIS," while his step-sister, Troian Bellisario, is renowned for her role in "Pretty Little Liars."

Sean Murray's career began in 1991 with the American comedy film "Backfield in Motion." However, his breakthrough came with "NCIS," where he has received acclaim for his portrayal of Special Agent Timothy McGee, which remains a highlight on the show.

Actor Sean Murray attends HaloFest at Avalon on November 10, 2014 in Hollywood, California/Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Is Sean Murray primarily known for his role in "NCIS"?

Yes, Sean Murray gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Special Agent Timothy McGee on the long-running TV series "NCIS."

What is Sean Murray's estimated net worth in 2023?

As of 2023, Sean Murray's net worth is estimated to be $30 million.

Does Sean Murray have a presence on social media?

Yes, Sean Murray is active on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, where he interacts with his fans and shares updates about his career and personal life.

