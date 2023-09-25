What is Legendary Actor Sam Elliot's Net Worth?

Name Sam Elliott Net Worth $20 Million Sources of Income Acting, Voice Acting, Film Producer Gender Male Date of Birth Aug 9, 1944 Age 79 years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Voice Actor,

Actor Sam Elliott | Getty Images | Christopher Polk/

American actor Sam Elliot has been part of the entertainment industry for decades now. He is best known for movies like, "The Quick and the Dead,", The Big Lewbowski, "A Star is Born" and "Road House." Elliot has been acting since the late 1960s. His first credited role came in the year 1969. He went on to play the starring role in the 1970 television series "Mission: Impossible."As of 2023, Sam Elliot's net worth is somewhere around $20 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

He has accrued most of his wealth through acting. Apart from appearing in movies and TV shows, he has also lent his voice for various commercials that have earned him tons of money. He lent his voice to campaigns for Dodge, IBM, Union Pacific, and Kinney Drugs. In 2007, he did voice-overs for Coors beer and even a Ram Heavy Duty truck commercial.

He has a house in Malibu that sits on a 2.6-acre land. The house was bought in the '70s and was worth between $6-10 million. He and his wife also own a property in The Willamette Valley in Oregon, in addition to Elliott's childhood home in Portland which he took ownership of following his mother's death in 2012.

Samuel Pack Elliott was born in Sacramento, California, on August 9, 1944. He was born to Glynn Mamie, a Texas state diving champion who later became a physical training instructor and high school teacher, and Henry Nelson Elliott, who worked as a predator-control executive for the Department of the Interior. He spent his teenage years living in northeast Portland and graduated from David Douglas High School in 1962.

After graduating from high school, he attended the University of Oregon as an English and psychology major for two terms before eventually dropping out. He moved back to Portland where he attended Clark College in nearby Vancouver, Washington, This is where he completed a two-year program and was cast as Big Jule in a stage production of "Guys and Dolls." He later moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting where started working as a character actor. His first ever television credit was as Dan Kenyon in Judd for The Defense in the episode "The Crystal Maze."

He went on to play Tom Keating in the miniseries Aspen that came in 1977. He has also played the abusive wife killer in the miniseries titled, "Murder in Texas." where he starred opposite Farrah Fawcett and his future wife Katharine Ross.

His career continued into the 2000s. In 2005, he appeared in the movie, "Thank You for Smoking" and then he voiced an animated character in the 2006 movie "Barnyard." In 2015, he starred opposite Lily Tomlin in the movie, "Grandma." He also appeared in the romantic comedy, "I'll See You in My Dreams," in the same year. Elliot was also seen on the Netflix movie," The Ranch" where he starred opposite Danny Masterson and Ashton Kutcher. Sam Elliot also appeared frequently in the Netflix series, "Grace and Frankie."

He married actress Katharine Moss in 1984 whom he met on the sets of "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid." The couple has a daughter named Cleo Rose whom they welcomed the same year of their marriage.

